Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Facility Management Services market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Facility Management Services Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Facility Management Services market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report encloses the forecast and current estimate for the facility management services market on a global and regional force. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 and forecast data from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study also provides the impact and descriptive analysis of major drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global facility management services market.

The study also offers the market attractiveness and Porters Five Forces model analysis to gauge the competitive landscape of the major vendors of the global facility management services market. This comprehensive study also provides a detailed analysis and an overview of each segment included in this study.

The report also includes a decisive view of the facility management services market based on facility management services, solution, service, deployment mode, organization facility management, vertical, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segment includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players operating in the global facility management services market include Accruent, Apleona HSG GmbH, ARCHIBUS, Inc., Archidata Inc., Autodesk Inc., CA Technologies, FM Systems, IBM, iOFFICE, ISS, JadeTrack Inc., NEMETSCHEK INC., OfficeSpace Service Inc., ONE FM, Oracle, Planon, SAP SE, SatNav Technologies, Sodexo, Trimble Inc., and Trivalor.

This report segments the global facility management services market into:

Global Facility Management Services Market: Facility Management Services Analysis

In-House

Outsourced

Integrated

Global Facility Management Services Market: Solution Analysis

Integrated Workplace Management System

Building Information Modeling

Facility Operations and Security Management

Lighting Control

HVAC Control

Video Surveillance and Access Control

Emergency and Incident Management

Facility Environment Management

Sustainability Management

Waste Management

Facility Property Management

Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management

Asset Maintenance Management

Relocation Management

Reservation Management

Global Facility Management Services Market: Service Analysis

Consulting

Auditing and Quality Assessment

Support and Maintenance

Service Level Agreement Management

Global Facility Management Services Market: Deployment Mode Analysis

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Global Facility Management Services Market: Organization Facility Management Type Analysis

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Facility Management Services Market: Vertical Analysis

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Construction and Real Estate

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Public Administration

Others

Global Facility Management Services Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

