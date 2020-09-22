Sales Revenue of Enterprise Customer Communications Management Market to Shoot Up Owing to Augmenting Demand During the Forecast Period

Managed services are essentials part of most of the enterprises. Managed services have many classification such as HR-activities and maintenance and support of entire IT infrastructure of a particular business organization. Enterprise network managed services are generally used by telecom operators. These network managed services provides day-to-day operation and management of entire network infrastructure, management of end-customer problems, corrective and preventive field maintenance, management of changes to the network, and installation and up-gradation of equipment.

Network managed services also assist business organization by giving them cost effective and efficient internet, and data solution, so that enterprises can focus on their core business not on their network. Managed network services are undertaken by enterprises to discover and fix networking problem before they affect their network in any harmful manner and hamper the productivity of the organization.

Types of Services

Managed Network Design Services

Managed Network Implementation Services

Managed Network Monitoring Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Technologies such as mobility, software defined network, cloud computing, internet of things, and unified communications are driving the growth of the market. These technologies are gaining a lot attention, but also creating need to design, install, and managed their networks. Other factors that are currently driving the growth of the market are increasing adoption of unified communication and VoIP, hence, creating the need of network security. The ever-increasing capacity demands and continued cost pressure associated with convergence will drive further growth in the market of managed network services. However, communication service providers (CSPs) are voicing a number of complaints related to network managed services, including both contracting and operation.

Segmentation of enterprise managed network services market on the basis of component:

Managed Network Security :

With the constantly evolving hacker techniques, network security become moving target. Business organization they do not have sufficient resources dedicated to network security are at constant risk of security breaches.

Email Security:

Email security enforces outgoing email policies to protect business from data losses. Cloud based e-mail security solutions blocks spam, phishing scam, malware and inappropriate email content before it reaches to organization’s network.

Managed LAN/WAN:

IT department of enterprises always face problems related to monitoring, troubleshooting and resolving bottlenecks, bandwidth limitation, network protocol mismatches, and performance issues of network. Managed LAN/WAN services provide round the clock monitoring, maintenance and support for entire WAN/ LAN.

Managed IP Services:

Managed IP services include enterprises services provided by network operators. IP telephony, IP contact centers, unified communications, application hosting, and desktop management come in the category of managed IP services.

With the growing trend of cloud computing and managed services in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada, the North America region is witnessing strong growth of enterprise network managed services market. Asia-Pacific and Europe regions are also showing steady growth in adoption of network managed services. Countries like China, India, and U.K hold huge potential for managed network services market.

Ericson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Technology Solutions, Accenture plc, and Alcatel- Lucent are some the key players of global enterprise network managed services market.

