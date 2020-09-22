Advanced Materials for Advanced Batteries and Fuel Cells Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020

In this report, the global Advanced Materials for Advanced Batteries and Fuel Cells market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

3M

Akzo Nobel

BASF

DowDupont

FMC

Enevate

Graftech International

H.c.Starck

Henkel

Hitachi Chemical

ITM Power

Johnson Matthey

Kraft Chemical

LG Chemcial

Lithium

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nippon Kodoshi Corp. (Nkk)

Quantumsphere Inc.

Tanaka Precious Metals

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lead-Based Batteries

Nickel-Based Batteries

Lithium-Based Batteries

Miscellaneous Batteries

Alkaline Fuel Cells

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

Pem Fuel Cells

Aluminum-Air Fuel Cells

Segment by Application

Active

Elements/electrodes

Separators

Electrolytes

Electrocatalysts

