Tahini Market- Growing Generics Market, Emerging Trends, Market Research, Comprehensive Insights, Massive Growth & Industry Survey : Global Research Study

Recent report published by research nester titled “Global Tahini Market: Global Demand & Opportunity 2024”delivers detailed overview of the global tahini market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global tahini market is segmented into product type such as sauces & dip, paste & spreads and sweets. Among these segments, paste & spreads tahini product segment is expected to occupy top position in overall tahini market during the forecast period. Increasing demand and consumption of hummus is expected to supplement the growth of global paste & spreads tahini products market. Furthermore, rising demand for Arabic foods has increased the adoption of tahini products such as paste & spreads in restaurants.

Global tahini market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The global demand for tahini is increasing due to the alleged healthcare benefits of tahini. Further, rising application of tahini products in the preparation of other food products such as sandwiches are expected to fuel the growth of the global tahini market over the forecast period. Moreover, the global Tahini Market is expected to attain significant revenue growth by the end of 2024.

Middle East captured the largest share in overall tahini market in 2016. Moreover, Middle East is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to heavy domestic consumption of tahini in the market. Besides, increasing awareness about the healthcare benefits of tahini is expected to drive the growth of the tahini market in the Middle East.

Europe market is expected to make significant contribution to the global tahini market during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. High import and production of tahini in the Mediterranean Europe are positively impacting the growth of tahini market in the Europe region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Healthy Foods

Increasing healthcare concerns among the population has augmented the demand for healthy food products. Additionally, healthcare benefits of tahini food products such as depletion of cholesterol are envisioned to bolster the growth of the tahini market. Further, rising disposable income of the population is expected to escalate the demand for such products.

Rising Awareness

Increasing awareness about the benefits of tahini has yielded in higher demand for tahini food products in many regions such as North America and Asia Pacific. In addition to this, rising application of tahini in many food products such as hummus and fish fillets are expected to swell the demand for tahini over the forecast period.

However, fluctuations in the price of tahini food products are anticipated to dampen the growth of global tahini market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global tahini market which includes company profiling of Dipasa Inc., Sunshine International Foods, Inc., Kevala International LLC, Premier Organics LLC, The Joyva Corporation, Halwani Bros. Co., El Rashidi El Mizan, Haitoglou Bros S.A., Al Wadi Al Akhdar SAL and Balsam Tahini.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Tahini market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

