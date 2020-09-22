Private Tutoring Market 2020-2027 Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the private tutoring market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 and a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the private tutoring market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the private tutoring market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the private tutoring market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the private tutoring market by segmenting it based on type, connector type, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The most significant growth factor driving the private tutoring market is the growing number of student enrollment. The sky-rocketing competition among the students and growing awareness among the global population regarding good education and scoring top-level grades for a secured future is fuelling the enrollment of students in private tutorial centers. With the increase in the disposable income of the people in the developing nations of the world and the presence of dual-income in various households, parents are willingly enrolling their children to private tutorials to manage their children’s learning requirements. There has been an accelerating rate of enrollment in the emerging economies of the Asian Pacific, such as India and China.

By type, the market is categorized into online and blended. The end-user segment includes college students, high school students, middle school students, primary school students, and preschool children.

Key players operating in the private tutoring market are American Tutor, Xueda Education, MindLaunch, New Oriental, TutorZ, Web International English, MandarinRocks, Chegg.com, Ambrow Education, TAL Education, Manhattan Review, Kaplan, ITutorGroup, Eduboard, Brighter Minds Tutoring, and EF Education First, among others.

