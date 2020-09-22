Inert Gas Generator System Market Size, Market Share, Leading Players and Forecast to 2022

Global Inert Gas Generator System Market is estimated to reach $4,142 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2017 to 2025. Inert gas generator system (IGGS) represents machinery on board marine product tankers. Inert gas generators contain distinctively of a gas producer as well as a scrubbing system. The rising demand for new commercial aircraft and military cargo aircraft and retrofitting of IGGS on current aircraft around the globe are the driving factors for the growth of the global inert gas generator system market over the forecast period. Other factors such as rising application of inert gases in industries including oil & gas, metallurgy, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages, and growing fleet size of marine cargo ships are also impacting the growth of the market over the coming years.

Key factors driving the growth of the global inert gas generator system market include compulsory installation of IGGS in cargo ships, growing commercial and military aircraft fleet, and growing application of IGGS in industries like oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and food & beverages. On the flip side, present long-term contracts with nitrogen gas suppliers may hamper the growth of the inert gas generator system market. Moreover, growing IGGS adoption in the industrial sector would create new opportunities for players in this market.

The inert gas generator system market has been categorized on the basis of type, component, fit, end user, and geography. Type includes Aviation IGGS Type, Marine IGGS Type, and Industrial IGGS Type. By component, market is categorized into Marine IGGS Component, Aviation IGGS Component, and Industrial IGSS Component. Fit includes OEM fit and Retrofit. Further, by end user, the market is bifurcated into Marine, Aviation, and Industrial.

Global inert gas generator system market, on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Honeywell International, Alfa Laval, Air Liquide, Cobham Plc, Eaton Corporation, Coldharbour Marine, On Site Gas Systems, Wartsila, Novair Industries, and Parker Hannifin Corporation, among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Inert Gas Generator System Market with respect to major segments such as type, component, fit, and end user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Inert Gas Generator System Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Inert Gas Generator System Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & Synthetic Platelets, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Inert Gas Generator System Market:

Type Segments

Aviation IGGS Type

Marine IGGS Type

Industrial IGGS Type

Component Segments

Marine IGGS Component

Aviation IGGS Component

Industrial IGSS Component

Fit Segments

OEM Fit

Retrofit

End User Segments

Marine

Aviation

Industrial

