IVD Market Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2022

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is worth USD 60.07 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 77.38 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2021.

Our industry experts anticipate that within the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, the instruments and systems will be the fastest-growing product segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 10% during the forecast period. In addition, genetic testing will be the fastest-growing application segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 10%. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing geographic segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 10% by 2021.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325646

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

In-depth analysis of the market ecosystem and its impact on the revenue growth

Meticulous understanding of the key new market opportunities in individual geographic regions/countries

Detailed analysis of the significant sustainability strategies adopted by the major players in this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The increasing incidences of chronic infectious diseases, the rising geriatric population and the emerging technologies in the field of in-vitro diagnostics are some of the major driving factors for the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market.

According to the World Health Organization, by 2020, the chronic diseases are estimated to account for around 58% of the global burden of disease and 60% of this burden will occur in the emerging countries. There is a widespread increase in the incidence rate of the infectious diseases, globally. These are some of the major growth drivers for the market.

Factors such as changing demographics of the global population, changes in the land and water usage patterns, rise in the international tourism, microbial adaptation & resistance, public health care breakdown, and climatic shifts are leading to an increased prevalence of these diseases and disorders.

Owing to the cutting-edge research and development activities in the field of in-vitro diagnostics, the market is expected to grow exponentially in the future. Emerging segments such as lab on a chip, point-of-care tests, companion diagnostics, as well as the next-generation sequencing techniques are expected to contribute to the overall growth of the market.

The development of these innovative diagnostics tests will help to identify new genetic and protein biomarkers associated with the disease pathways, infectious diseases, and recovery states. This critical data helps to analyze the patients’ rate of drug metabolism, drug efficacy, and the side effects and thereby enables the physicians to identify the suitability of a particular drug for the patient.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325646



Thus, as the evidence-based medicine is becoming vital for therapeutic success, the advancements in the in-vitro technology are set to boost the market growth. However, reimbursement and regulatory issues are the major restraining factors for the growth of this market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market by the following segments:

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Products

Instruments and Systems

Reagents and Consumables

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Applications

Immunochemistry

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Infectious Disease

Microbiology

Genetic Testing

Histology & Cytology

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market include:

Abbott

Becton

Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Carlyle Investment Management LLC

Alere, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens AG

Danaher Corporation

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609