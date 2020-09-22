Zonal Isolation Packers Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2019 to 2027

Indepth Read this Zonal Isolation Packers Market

Fact.MR, at its own newly released Market research, supplies an comprehension of the facets of the sector. This market’s analysis throws light and defines the data. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are tracked to offer a crystal very clear picture of this industry scenario.

According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to Reach a price of US$XX at the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters which are likely to boost the market while within the decade’s rise have been discussed within the title.

Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Schlumberger Limited- a leading supplier of technologies for use in production, drilling, reservoir characterization, and processing applications- made an official announcement of the launch of ‘CemFIT Shield’, a new zonal isolation technology. The product launch was held at the Society of Petroleum Engineers Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SPE ATCE). This new product offers enhanced isolation between hydraulic fracturing stages in case of long & horizontal wells.

In 2018, Halliburton Company- a leading company dealing with oil field products & services- announced its acquisition of Athlon Solutions LLC, a key supplier of customized engineering solutions and services. This acquisition was aimed at developing effective oil field products & services for three categories- stimulation, midstream, and production.

In 2018, Nine Energy Service, Inc. – a leading manufacturer of onshore completion & production services- completed its acquisition of Magnum Oil Tools International, LTD, a key manufacturer of downhole completion products for use in energy applications. This partnership will help both the parties to offer products of greater efficacy combined with excellent conveyance capabilities.

Additional key players operating in the zonal isolation packers market and profiled in the report include Weatherford International PLC, Baker Hughes Inc., National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., TAM International, Inc., Tendeka B.V., TAM International, Inc., Gryphon Oilfield Solutions, RGL Reservoir Management Inc., ERA Oilfield Services Co Ltd., Welltec, Vanguard Oil Tools Services LLC, Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc., Superior Energy Services, Packers Plus Energy Services, Inc., Saltel Industries SAS, Nabors Industries Ltd., and NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

Fact.MR research study offers incisive insights into the competitive dynamics of global zonal isolation packers market. A summary of the report is available upon request.

Zonal Isolation Packers Market- Additional Insight

Adoption of Zonal Isolation Packer Soars as End-Users Seek Improved Well Lifecycle with Minimum Workover

Global demand for zonal isolation packers remains influenced by two chief factors – well lifecycle and workover. With resurgence in oil & gas drilling activities worldwide and consistent growth i well-intervention activities, deployment of zonal isolation packers, is increasing for seamless production maintenance in the existing oilfields.

Multiple varieties of zonal isolation packers, including inflatable packers, swellable packers, intelligent completion packers, hydraulically set packers, dual string packers, sand control packers, and mechanical packers, are witnessing augmented demand for use in diverse target applications. With relatively greater performance and reliability being two of the key benefits, permanent zonal isolation packer type is emerging as a force to reckon with in the zonal isolation packers market space.

Scope of the Report

Zonal Isolation Packers Market- Research Methodology

The research methodology employed for zonal isolation packers market is a two-step research process that involves primary and secondary research phases for zonal isolation packers market report. The primary research phase for zonal isolation packers market involves in-person interactions and interviews with industry experts in the zonal isolation packers market.

The secondary research phase in the zonal isolation packers market involves comprehensive study of paid databases, articles and press releases, company websites, trade journals, and other relevant publications associated with zonal isolation packers market. The results obtained in both steps of the research methodology employed for zonal isolation packers market report are cross-checked to offer an authentic compilation of insights into the zonal isolation packers market.

