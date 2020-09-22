Portable Solar Chargers Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019 to 2029

The Most Recent study on the Portable Solar Chargers Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Portable Solar Chargers market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is Portable Solar Chargers .

Portable Solar Chargers Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

key players in portable solar charger market like Suntactics, Goal Zero LLC, and Powertraveller International Ltd are working as subsidiaries of top organizations in energy sector. Other market leaders like Jackery Inc. and GigaWatt Inc. have concentrated on establishing partnerships with market leaders in battery and related technologies to integrate and optimize their existing portfolios. Movements of other players for similar partnerships are aimed at providing additional functionalities and revamping existing portfolio.

In 2018, Jackery inc. formed partnership with Honda for Lithium Power License Deal. The deal includes offering of new lightweight portable power station with lithium battery technology

In February 2019, Suntactics started production of sCharger-Lite, which is compact and weighs 5.6oz, and has power output of 5.1V.

In 2019, Zamp Solar launched a new solar panel system called the ‘Obsidian Series’. The series is designed to be thin and durable, 30% lighter and with a 25 year output warranty

