North America Air Filtration Media Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast 2030 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

North America air filtration media market is expected to grow by 5.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $1,866.1 million by 2030 driven by the rising demand for air filtration and air quality control amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 57 figures, this 123-page report “North America Air Filtration Media Market 2020-2030 by Material, Media Type, Reusability, Grade, Application, Provider, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America air filtration media market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America air filtration media market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Material, Media Type, Reusability, Grade, Application, Provider, End User, and Country.

Based on Material, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Fiberglass

• Synthetic Polymer

• Carbon

• Other Materials

Based on Media Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Needlefelt

• Spunbond

• Wet Laid

• Meltblown

• Other Media Types

Based on Reusability, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Reusable

• Disposable

Based on Grade, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• HEPA

• MERV

• ULPA

• Other Grades

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Air Purifier

• HVAC

• Air Pollution Control

• Manufacturing

• Face Mask

• Automotive & Transportation

• Other Applications

Based on Provider, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• OEMs

• Third-party Vendors

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Government

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Material, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America air filtration media market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3M

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Aim Nonwovens and Interiors Private Limited

Air filters, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Clean & Science

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Elta Group

Hollingsworth & Vose

Innovatec

Irema

Johns Manville

Lydall, Inc.

P. H. Glatfelter Company

Permatron Corporation

Porvair Filtration Group

Sandler

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Superior Felt and Filtration, LLC

Toray

