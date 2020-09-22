Over 100 companies across the globe claim to provide contract fill / finish services for prefilled syringes; close to 50% of these service providers are large companies with over 500 employees, claims Roots Analysis

According to the 10th Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production, biopharmaceutical manufacturers have been reported to outsource more than 30% of their fill / finish operations to contract service providers. Owing to the benefits, such as inherent safety and ease-of-use, and provisions to reduce dosing errors, risk of occlusions, extravasation and phlebitis, several injectable drugs (Humira®, Enbrel®, Avastin®, PREVNAR 13®, ALPROLIX® and Benefix®), diluents and other products requiring parenteral administration, are packaged in prefilled syringes.

The USD 3 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Services Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial

Type of drug molecule

Biologic

Small Molecule

Target therapeutic area

Blood disorders

Infectious diseases

Metabolic disorders

Oncological disorders

Neurological disorders

Autoimmune disorders

Others

Syringe barrel material

Glass

Plastic

Number of barrel chambers

Single chamber

Dual chamber

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Market Landscape Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Service Providers in North America: Company Profiles Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Service Providers in Europe: Company Profiles Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Service Providers in Asia-Pacific: Company Profiles Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Service Providers: Recent Developments Capacity Analysis Demand Analysis Geographical Assessment of Demand and Supply Likely Partner Analysis Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis Future Growth Opportunities Case Study: Prefilled Syringe Manufacturers Concluding Remarks Interview Transcripts Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies

