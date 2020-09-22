Categories
Presently, close to 140 companies claim to be actively engaged in offering patient recruitment / retention services to the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries, employing a variety of outreach methods and solutions, claims Roots Analysis

A steadily increasing demand for study participants and the complexities associated with patient enrollment has imposed a significant burden on drug developer companies, prompting them to enlist the services of specialty service providers. Presently, close to 140 companies are actively offering patient recruitment and retention services. Majority of these players possess vast service portfolios and utilize diverse patient outreach methods to recruit study participants across different geographies and therapeutic indications.

The USD 5.3 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Patient Recruitment And Retention Services Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Therapeutic Area

  • Oncology
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • CNS Disorders
  • Respiratory Disorders
  • Metabolic Disorders
  • Others

Steps in Patient Recruitment Process

  • Pre-screening
  • Screening

Phase of Development

  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Phase IV

Key Geographical Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the world

The Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market, 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:  

  • Acurian
  • BBK Worldwide
  • Bright Pharmaceuticals Services
  • ClinEdge
  • CSSi
  • CTM
  • FIDELIS RESEARCH
  • Ignite Data
  • Integrated Clinical Trial Services
  • MMG
  • Pacific Groove
  • Polaris BioPharma Consulting
  • Topstone Research
  • TrialWire
  • Tudor Reilly Health
  • WCCT Global

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Patient Recruitment and Retention In Clinical Trials
  4. Patient Outreach Methods
  5. Competitive Market Landscape of Patient Recruitment and Retention Service Providers
  6. Company Competitiveness Analysis
  7. Company Profiles
  8. Partnerships and Collaborations
  9. Recent Trends in Patient Recruitment and Retention
  10. Future Growth Opportunities
  11. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
  12. Conclusion
  13. Interview Transcripts
  14. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
  15. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

