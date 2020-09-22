Presently, close to 140 companies claim to be actively engaged in offering patient recruitment / retention services to the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries, employing a variety of outreach methods and solutions, claims Roots Analysis

A steadily increasing demand for study participants and the complexities associated with patient enrollment has imposed a significant burden on drug developer companies, prompting them to enlist the services of specialty service providers. Presently, close to 140 companies are actively offering patient recruitment and retention services. Majority of these players possess vast service portfolios and utilize diverse patient outreach methods to recruit study participants across different geographies and therapeutic indications.
The USD 5.3 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Patient Recruitment And Retention Services Market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Therapeutic Area
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- CNS Disorders
- Respiratory Disorders
- Metabolic Disorders
- Others
Steps in Patient Recruitment Process
- Pre-screening
- Screening
Phase of Development
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
Key Geographical Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the world
For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/patient-recruitment-and-retention-services-market-2019-2030/245.html
The Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market, 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- Acurian
- BBK Worldwide
- Bright Pharmaceuticals Services
- ClinEdge
- CSSi
- CTM
- FIDELIS RESEARCH
- Ignite Data
- Integrated Clinical Trial Services
- MMG
- Pacific Groove
- Polaris BioPharma Consulting
- Topstone Research
- TrialWire
- Tudor Reilly Health
- WCCT Global
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Patient Recruitment and Retention In Clinical Trials
- Patient Outreach Methods
- Competitive Market Landscape of Patient Recruitment and Retention Service Providers
- Company Competitiveness Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Recent Trends in Patient Recruitment and Retention
- Future Growth Opportunities
- Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
- Conclusion
- Interview Transcripts
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
For more information, please click on the following link:
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/patient-recruitment-and-retention-services-market-2019-2030/245.html
About Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]
Contact Information
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415