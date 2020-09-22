Presently, close to 140 companies claim to be actively engaged in offering patient recruitment / retention services to the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries, employing a variety of outreach methods and solutions, claims Roots Analysis

A steadily increasing demand for study participants and the complexities associated with patient enrollment has imposed a significant burden on drug developer companies, prompting them to enlist the services of specialty service providers. Presently, close to 140 companies are actively offering patient recruitment and retention services. Majority of these players possess vast service portfolios and utilize diverse patient outreach methods to recruit study participants across different geographies and therapeutic indications.

The USD 5.3 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Patient Recruitment And Retention Services Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

CNS Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

Steps in Patient Recruitment Process

Pre-screening

Screening

Phase of Development

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Key Geographical Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/patient-recruitment-and-retention-services-market-2019-2030/245.html

The Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market, 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Acurian

BBK Worldwide

Bright Pharmaceuticals Services

ClinEdge

CSSi

CTM

FIDELIS RESEARCH

Ignite Data

Integrated Clinical Trial Services

MMG

Pacific Groove

Polaris BioPharma Consulting

Topstone Research

TrialWire

Tudor Reilly Health

WCCT Global

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Patient Recruitment and Retention In Clinical Trials Patient Outreach Methods Competitive Market Landscape of Patient Recruitment and Retention Service Providers Company Competitiveness Analysis Company Profiles Partnerships and Collaborations Recent Trends in Patient Recruitment and Retention Future Growth Opportunities Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis Conclusion Interview Transcripts Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/patient-recruitment-and-retention-services-market-2019-2030/245.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]