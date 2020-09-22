Over 270 companies worldwide have the necessary expertise and authorization to offer contract manufacturing services for various types of medical devices, including therapeutic and diagnostic products

More than 100 medical devices were approved by the FDA in 2018, while several are currently being evaluated across more than 9,500 (active) clinical trials, worldwide. Further, increase in aging population, coupled with rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders, are likely to drive the demand for medical devices. Therefore, in order to reduce the overall cost and expedite the time to market, majority of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are outsourcing their medical device manufacturing operations to CMOs.

The USD 126 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the medical device contract manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Application areas

Therapeutic devices

Diagnostic devices

Drug delivery devices

Other devices

Device class

Class I medical devices

Class II medical devices

Class III medical devices

Therapeutic areas

Cardiovascular disorders

CNS disorders

Metabolic disorders

Oncological disorders

Orthopedic disorders

Ophthalmic disorders

Pain disorders

Respiratory disorders

Other therapeutic areas

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Cirtec Medical

Creganna Medical

DynaFlex Technologies

Europlaz Technologies

Interplex

I-Tek Medical Technologies

Keystone Solutions Group

Modern Medical

Oscor

Providence Enterprise

Riverside Medical Packaging

SMC

Stellartech

Suzhou Jenitek

Synecco

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Regulatory Landscape for Medical Devices Market Overview: Therapeutic Devices Market Overview: Diagnostic Devices Market Overview: Delivery Systems and Others Benchmark Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Company Profiles Clinical Trial Analysis Mergers and Acquisitions Case Study: Offshoring Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast SWOT Analysis Conclusion Survey / Interview Transcripts Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

