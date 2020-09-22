Over 270 companies worldwide have the necessary expertise and authorization to offer contract manufacturing services for various types of medical devices, including therapeutic and diagnostic products

More than 100 medical devices were approved by the FDA in 2018, while several are currently being evaluated across more than 9,500 (active) clinical trials, worldwide. Further, increase in aging population, coupled with rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders, are likely to drive the demand for medical devices. Therefore, in order to reduce the overall cost and expedite the time to market, majority of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are outsourcing their medical device manufacturing operations to CMOs.
To order this 590+ page report, which features 275+ figures and 290+ tables, please visit this link
The USD 126 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the medical device contract manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Application areas
- Therapeutic devices
- Diagnostic devices
- Drug delivery devices
- Other devices
Device class
- Class I medical devices
- Class II medical devices
- Class III medical devices
Therapeutic areas
- Cardiovascular disorders
- CNS disorders
- Metabolic disorders
- Oncological disorders
- Orthopedic disorders
- Ophthalmic disorders
- Pain disorders
- Respiratory disorders
- Other therapeutic areas
Key geographical regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the world
The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- Cirtec Medical
- Creganna Medical
- DynaFlex Technologies
- Europlaz Technologies
- Interplex
- I-Tek Medical Technologies
- Keystone Solutions Group
- Modern Medical
- Oscor
- Providence Enterprise
- Riverside Medical Packaging
- SMC
- Stellartech
- Suzhou Jenitek
- Synecco
- Trelleborg Sealing Solutions
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Regulatory Landscape for Medical Devices
- Market Overview: Therapeutic Devices
- Market Overview: Diagnostic Devices
- Market Overview: Delivery Systems and Others
- Benchmark Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Clinical Trial Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Case Study: Offshoring Medical Device Contract Manufacturing
- Market Forecast
- SWOT Analysis
- Conclusion
- Survey / Interview Transcripts
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
For more information, please click on the following link:
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-market-2019-2030/258.html
About Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]
Contact Information
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415