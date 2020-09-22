The microbiome therapies pipeline features 260 drugs under evaluation across different phases of development; contract service providers have become an integral part of the supply chain owing to their technical expertise, claims Roots Analysis

Manufacturing live biotherapeutic products is both technically challenging and financially demanding; as a result, innovator firms are becoming increasingly reliant on contract service providers to access specialized facilities and optimize overall costs.
The USD 300 million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the microbiome contract manufacturing market has been analysed across the following segments:
Type of Product Manufactured
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)
- Finish Drug Formulations (FDFs)
Type of Type of Formulation
- Solid Formulations
- Oral Liquids
- Injectables
- Others
Scale of Operation
- Clinical
- Commercial
Company Size
- Small-sized
- Mid-sized
- Large
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
The Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Incyte
- Novartis
- Trillium Therapeutics
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Market Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Regional Capability Analysis
- Likely Partner Analysis
- Clinical Trial Analysis
- Capacity Analysis
- Demand Analysis
- Make versus Buy Decision Making Framework
- Microbiome related initiatives of Big Pharmaceutical Players
- Market Forecast
- Conclusion
- Executive Insights
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
- Appendix 3: List of Probiotic Supplement Contract Manufacturers and
Microbial Contract Service Providers
For more information, please click on the following link:
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/microbiome-contract-manufacturing/306.html
