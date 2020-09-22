The microbiome therapies pipeline features 260 drugs under evaluation across different phases of development; contract service providers have become an integral part of the supply chain owing to their technical expertise, claims Roots Analysis

Manufacturing live biotherapeutic products is both technically challenging and financially demanding; as a result, innovator firms are becoming increasingly reliant on contract service providers to access specialized facilities and optimize overall costs.

The USD 300 million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the microbiome contract manufacturing market has been analysed across the following segments:

Type of Product Manufactured

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

Finish Drug Formulations (FDFs)

Type of Type of Formulation

Solid Formulations

Oral Liquids

Injectables

Others

Scale of Operation

Clinical

Commercial

Company Size

Small-sized

Mid-sized

Large

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

The Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Bristol Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline

Incyte

Novartis

Trillium Therapeutics

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Market Landscape Company Profiles Regional Capability Analysis Likely Partner Analysis Clinical Trial Analysis Capacity Analysis Demand Analysis Make versus Buy Decision Making Framework Microbiome related initiatives of Big Pharmaceutical Players Market Forecast Conclusion Executive Insights Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations Appendix 3: List of Probiotic Supplement Contract Manufacturers and

Microbial Contract Service Providers

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/microbiome-contract-manufacturing/306.html

