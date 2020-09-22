Categories
All News Coronavirus Industry Analysis Market Reports News

The microbiome therapies pipeline features 260 drugs under evaluation across different phases of development; contract service providers have become an integral part of the supply chain owing to their technical expertise, claims Roots Analysis

Manufacturing live biotherapeutic products is both technically challenging and financially demanding; as a result, innovator firms are becoming increasingly reliant on contract service providers to access specialized facilities and optimize overall costs.

The USD 300 million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the microbiome contract manufacturing market has been analysed across the following segments:

Type of Product Manufactured

  • Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)
  • Finish Drug Formulations (FDFs)

Type of Type of Formulation

  • Solid Formulations
  • Oral Liquids
  • Injectables
  • Others

Scale of Operation

  • Clinical
  • Commercial

Company Size

  • Small-sized
  • Mid-sized
  • Large

Key Geographical Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

The Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Incyte
  • Novartis
  • Trillium Therapeutics

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Market Landscape
  5. Company Profiles
  6. Regional Capability Analysis
  7. Likely Partner Analysis
  8. Clinical Trial Analysis
  9. Capacity Analysis
  10. Demand Analysis
  11. Make versus Buy Decision Making Framework
  12. Microbiome related initiatives of Big Pharmaceutical Players
  13. Market Forecast
  14. Conclusion
  15. Executive Insights
  16. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
  17. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
  18. Appendix 3: List of Probiotic Supplement Contract Manufacturers and

Microbial Contract Service Providers

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/microbiome-contract-manufacturing/306.html    

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *