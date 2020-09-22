Categories
More than 40 large volume wearable injectors are presently available / under development for the administration of drugs, beyond insulin, including 15+ drug-device combinations

The convenience of subcutaneous route of drug administration and the reformulation of intravenous drugs, reaching patent expiry, for SC delivery has provided an impetus to the development of large volume wearable injectors. In fact, according to the experts in this field, the industry is putting in significant efforts to develop efficient and effective drug-device combinations to deliver large volumes of drugs over a convenient period of time.

The USD 2.7 billion and USD 600 million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the large volume wearable injectors market for the delivery of insulin  and of non-insulin drugs, respectively, has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Device

  • Patch Pump / Injectors
  • Infusion Pump / Injectors

Product Usability

  • Disposable
  • Re-usable

Therapeutic Area (for non-insulin drugs)

  • Neurological Disorders
  • Cardiovascular Disorders
  • Oncological Disorders
  • Infectious Disorders

Key geographical regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific

The report Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market (5th Edition), 2020-2030: Focus on Bolus, Basal and Continuous Delivery Devices features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

  • Becton Dickinson
  • Bespak (subsidiary of Consort Medical)
  • CeQur
  • Debiotech
  • Eli Lilly
  • Enable Injections
  • Insulet
  • Medtronic
  • PharmaSens
  • Roche
  • SOOIL Development
  • Sonceboz
  • Sensile Medical (acquired by Gerresheimer)
  • SteadyMed Therapeutics (acquired by United Therapeutics)
  • Tandem Diabetes Care
  • Weibel CDS (acquired by SHL Medical)
  • West Pharmaceutical Services

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Current Market Landscape
  5. Product Competitiveness Analysis
  6. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Key Players
  7. Drug Device Combinations: Tabulated Profiles
  8. Partnerships and Collaborations
  9. Key Acquisition Targets
  10. Patent Analysis
  11. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Likely Drug Candidates
  12. Emerging Trends on Social Media
  13. Clinical Trial Analysis
  14. Case Study: Role of CMOs in Device Development and Manufacturing
  15. Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape for Medical Devices
  16. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
  17. SWOT Analysis
  18. Executive Insights
  19. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
  20. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/large-volume-wearable-injectors-market-4th-edition-2018-2030/238.html    

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry.

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]

