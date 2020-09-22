More than 40 large volume wearable injectors are presently available / under development for the administration of drugs, beyond insulin, including 15+ drug-device combinations

The convenience of subcutaneous route of drug administration and the reformulation of intravenous drugs, reaching patent expiry, for SC delivery has provided an impetus to the development of large volume wearable injectors. In fact, according to the experts in this field, the industry is putting in significant efforts to develop efficient and effective drug-device combinations to deliver large volumes of drugs over a convenient period of time.

The USD 2.7 billion and USD 600 million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the large volume wearable injectors market for the delivery of insulin and of non-insulin drugs, respectively, has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Device

Patch Pump / Injectors

Infusion Pump / Injectors

Product Usability

Disposable

Re-usable

Therapeutic Area (for non-insulin drugs)

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Infectious Disorders

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The report Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market (5th Edition), 2020-2030: Focus on Bolus, Basal and Continuous Delivery Devices features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Becton Dickinson

Bespak (subsidiary of Consort Medical)

CeQur

Debiotech

Eli Lilly

Enable Injections

Insulet

Medtronic

PharmaSens

Roche

SOOIL Development

Sonceboz

Sensile Medical (acquired by Gerresheimer)

SteadyMed Therapeutics (acquired by United Therapeutics)

Tandem Diabetes Care

Weibel CDS (acquired by SHL Medical)

West Pharmaceutical Services

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Current Market Landscape Product Competitiveness Analysis Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Key Players Drug Device Combinations: Tabulated Profiles Partnerships and Collaborations Key Acquisition Targets Patent Analysis Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Likely Drug Candidates Emerging Trends on Social Media Clinical Trial Analysis Case Study: Role of CMOs in Device Development and Manufacturing Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape for Medical Devices Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis SWOT Analysis Executive Insights Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/large-volume-wearable-injectors-market-4th-edition-2018-2030/238.html

