Currently, several companies claim to be engaged in the development / manufacturing of various types of autoinjectors, most of which are disposable systems that use prefilled syringes as primary drug containers, claims Roots Analysis

In addition to enabling patients to self-medicate, these devices are designed to ensure safety during the dosing process and promote compliance to prescribed therapeutic regimens. Moreover, the adoption of autoinjectors, and other self-injection products, has enabled significant cost savings for end users by eliminating the need to visit hospitals / out-patient clinics for dosing.
The USD 2.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the global autoinjectors market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Usability
- Disposable
- Reusable
Route of administration
- Subcutaneous
- Intramuscular
Type of molecule
- Antibody
- Peptide
- Protein
- Small molecule
Therapeutic indication
- Anaphylaxis
- Diabetes
- Migraine
- Multiple sclerosis
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Other indications
Key geographical regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global Autoinjectors Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- Antares Pharma
- Consort Medical (Previously Bespak)
- DALI Medical Devices
- Elcam Medical (E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices)
- Jiangsu Delfu Medical Devices
- Oval Medical Technologies
- Owen Mumford
- SHL Group
- Union Medico®
- Ypsomed
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Primary Drug Containers
- Autoinjectors: Current Market Landscape
- Product Competitiveness Analysis
- Brand Positioning of Key Industry Players
- Patent Analysis
- Therapeutic Products Available in Autoinjectors
- Case Study: Autoinjector-based Combination Products and Affiliated Therapeutic Areas
- Likely Drug Candidates for Delivery Via Autoinjectors
- Key Players
- Emerging Players
- KOL Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Case Study: Medical Device Contract Service Providers
- Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
- Conclusion
- Interview Transcripts
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
