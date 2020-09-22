Categories
Presently, over 240 ADC therapy candidates are being evaluated in clinical / preclinical stages for treating a variety of solid tumors / hematologic cancers, claims Roots Analysis

With six marketed drugs, ADCs are presently recognized as a potent class of targeted anticancer therapies, with the potential to be used to treat a variety of other disease indications. The success of such products can be attributed to their ability to effectively identify and eliminate disease associated cells / pathogens, with substantially lower risk of treatment related side effects.

The USD 15 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within this market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Payload

  • MMAE
  • DM4
  • Camptothecin
  • DM1
  • MMAF
  • Others

Type of Linker

  • VC
  • Sulfo-SPDB
  • SMCC
  • VA
  • Hydrazone
  • Others

Target Indication

  • Breast cancer
  • Lymphoma
  • Leukemia
  • Urothelial cancer
  • Lung cancer
  • Ovarian cancer
  • Others

Target Antigen

  • CD30
  • HER2
  • CD22
  • CD33
  • Others

Technology Providers

  • Seattle Genetics
  • ImmunoGen
  • StemCentRx
  • Immunomedics
  • Others

Key Geographical Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific

The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (5th Edition), 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Incyte
  • Novartis
  • Trillium Therapeutics

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction

4.Market Overview

  1. Company and Drug Profiles
  2. Key Therapeutic Areas
  3. Key Opinion Leaders
  4. Target Competitiveness Analysis
  5. Partnerships and Collaborations
  6. Funding and Investment Analysis
  7. Patent Analysis
  8. Academic Grants
  9. Key Commercialization Strategies
  10. Promotional Analysis
  11. Combination Therapies
  12. Novel Conjugation Technology Platforms
  13. Assessment of Non-Clinical Data, First in Human Dosing
  14. Cost Price Analysis
  15. Case Study: Contract Manufacturing of ADC
  16. Case Study: Companion Diagnostics for ADC Therapeutic
  17. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
  18. Swot Analysis
  19. Conclusion
  20. Executive Insights
  21. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

