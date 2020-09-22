Several players are currently engaged in the development / manufacturing over 100 point-of-care handheld ultrasound scanners that are being actively used for remote monitoring of patients by doctors / physicians

According to industry experts, handheld ultrasound imaging devices are being adopted at a faster pace by different end-users owing to their higher efficiency and wider applicability. Further, these devices have proven to be useful in quarantining patients demonstrating symptoms of pleural wall thickening and lung congestion, a characteristic of pneumonia, as well as observed in patients suffering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The USD 1.1 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Application Area
- Cardiac Scanning
- Emergency Medicines
- Gynecological / Obstetrics Scanning
- Musculoskeletal Scanning
- Pulmonary Scanning
- Urological Scanning
- Vascular Surgery
- Other Application Areas
Type of Transducer Array
- Curved
- Endocavity
- Linear
- Phased
- Other Scanners
Type of Software
- Smartphone Applications
- Customized Software
End-Users
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Hospitals
- Maternity Clinics
- Specialty Clinics
- Other End-Users
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World
The Global Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, 2020-2030, report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- Aidmax Medical
- Beijing Konted Medical Technology
- Biim Ultrasound
- BreastIT
- Butterfly Network
- CJ Medical
- Clarius Mobile Health
- EchoNous
- Fujifilm
- GE Healthcare
- Guangzhou Top Medical Equipment
- Healcerion
- Interson Medical Instruments
- Philips
- Somax Systems
- VINNO
- WuHan Youkey Bio-Medical Electronics
- Yor Labs
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Market Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Brand Positioning Analysis of Key Players
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Cost Saving Analysis
- Demand Analysis
- Market Forecast
- End-User Specific Opportunity Analysis
- Case Study: Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak
- Conclusion
- Executive Insights
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
