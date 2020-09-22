Several players are currently engaged in the development / manufacturing over 100 point-of-care handheld ultrasound scanners that are being actively used for remote monitoring of patients by doctors / physicians

According to industry experts, handheld ultrasound imaging devices are being adopted at a faster pace by different end-users owing to their higher efficiency and wider applicability. Further, these devices have proven to be useful in quarantining patients demonstrating symptoms of pleural wall thickening and lung congestion, a characteristic of pneumonia, as well as observed in patients suffering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The USD 1.1 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Application Area

Cardiac Scanning

Emergency Medicines

Gynecological / Obstetrics Scanning

Musculoskeletal Scanning

Pulmonary Scanning

Urological Scanning

Vascular Surgery

Other Application Areas

Type of Transducer Array

Curved

Endocavity

Linear

Phased

Other Scanners

Type of Software

Smartphone Applications

Customized Software

End-Users

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Hospitals

Maternity Clinics

Specialty Clinics

Other End-Users

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/handheld-imaging-devices/319.html

The Global Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, 2020-2030, report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Aidmax Medical

Beijing Konted Medical Technology

Biim Ultrasound

BreastIT

Butterfly Network

CJ Medical

Clarius Mobile Health

EchoNous

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

Guangzhou Top Medical Equipment

Healcerion

Interson Medical Instruments

Philips

Somax Systems

VINNO

WuHan Youkey Bio-Medical Electronics

Yor Labs

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

