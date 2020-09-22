Categories
With two approved drugs and close to 300 clinical / preclinical product candidates, the bispecific antibody therapeutics pipeline has evolved significantly over the past few years, claims Roots Analysis

With various target combinations and novel mechanisms of action, bispecific antibodies are presently recognized as a potent class of targeted therapies, with the potential to be used as treatment options for a variety of disease indications. Several pipeline candidates have recently entered mid to late-stage (phase II and above) trials and are anticipated to enter the market over the next 5-10 years.

The USD 6.9 billion financial opportunity (by 2030) within the Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market has been analyzed across the following segments:   

Therapeutic Area

  • Autoimmune Disorders
  • Eye Disorders
  • Genetic Disorders
  • Hematological Malignancies
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Inflammatory Disorders
  • Skin Disorders

Mechanism of Action

  • Cytokines Retargeting / Neutralization
  • Dual Ligands Blocking
  • T-cell Retargeting / Activation
  • Others

Target Antigens

  • CD3 x CD19
  • CD30 x CD16A
  • Factor IXa x Factor X
  • IL-1α x IL-1β
  • IL-13 x IL-4
  • IL-17A x Albumin
  • IL-17A x IL-17F
  • Psl x PcrV
  • VEGF-A x ANG2
  • Others

Antibody Formats

  • Asymmetric
  • Fragments
  • Symmetric
  • Others

Key Geographical Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/bispecific-antibodies/286.html

The Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market (4th Edition), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

  • Amgen
  • Ablynx
  • AbbVie
  • Affibody
  • Affimed
  • Alphamab
  • AstraZeneca
  • Avillion
  • Chugai Pharmaceuticals
  • Eddingpharm
  • GSK
  • Merck
  • Merus
  • Roche
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
  • Taisho Pharmaceuticals
  • Zymeworks

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Market Overview
  5. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Technology Platforms
  6. Drug Profiles
  7. Key Insights
  8. Benchmark Analysis: Big Pharma Players
  9. Partnerships and Collaborations
  10. Contract Services for Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics
  11. Clinical Trial Analysis
  12. Case Study: Regulatory Guidelines for Bispecific Antibodies
  13. Case Study: Promotional / Marketing Strategies
  14. SWOT Analysis
  15. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
  16. Concluding Remarks

 

  1. Executive Insights
  2. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
  3. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/bispecific-antibodies/286.html    

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]

