With two approved drugs and close to 300 clinical / preclinical product candidates, the bispecific antibody therapeutics pipeline has evolved significantly over the past few years, claims Roots Analysis

With various target combinations and novel mechanisms of action, bispecific antibodies are presently recognized as a potent class of targeted therapies, with the potential to be used as treatment options for a variety of disease indications. Several pipeline candidates have recently entered mid to late-stage (phase II and above) trials and are anticipated to enter the market over the next 5-10 years.
The USD 6.9 billion financial opportunity (by 2030) within the Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Therapeutic Area
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Eye Disorders
- Genetic Disorders
- Hematological Malignancies
- Infectious Diseases
- Inflammatory Disorders
- Skin Disorders
Mechanism of Action
- Cytokines Retargeting / Neutralization
- Dual Ligands Blocking
- T-cell Retargeting / Activation
- Others
Target Antigens
- CD3 x CD19
- CD30 x CD16A
- Factor IXa x Factor X
- IL-1α x IL-1β
- IL-13 x IL-4
- IL-17A x Albumin
- IL-17A x IL-17F
- Psl x PcrV
- VEGF-A x ANG2
- Others
Antibody Formats
- Asymmetric
- Fragments
- Symmetric
- Others
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
The Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market (4th Edition), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- Amgen
- Ablynx
- AbbVie
- Affibody
- Affimed
- Alphamab
- AstraZeneca
- Avillion
- Chugai Pharmaceuticals
- Eddingpharm
- GSK
- Merck
- Merus
- Roche
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Taisho Pharmaceuticals
- Zymeworks
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Market Overview
- Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Technology Platforms
- Drug Profiles
- Key Insights
- Benchmark Analysis: Big Pharma Players
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Contract Services for Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics
- Clinical Trial Analysis
- Case Study: Regulatory Guidelines for Bispecific Antibodies
- Case Study: Promotional / Marketing Strategies
- SWOT Analysis
- Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
- Executive Insights
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
