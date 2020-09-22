With two approved drugs and close to 300 clinical / preclinical product candidates, the bispecific antibody therapeutics pipeline has evolved significantly over the past few years, claims Roots Analysis

With various target combinations and novel mechanisms of action, bispecific antibodies are presently recognized as a potent class of targeted therapies, with the potential to be used as treatment options for a variety of disease indications. Several pipeline candidates have recently entered mid to late-stage (phase II and above) trials and are anticipated to enter the market over the next 5-10 years.

The USD 6.9 billion financial opportunity (by 2030) within the Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Therapeutic Area

Autoimmune Disorders

Eye Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Hematological Malignancies

Infectious Diseases

Inflammatory Disorders

Skin Disorders

Mechanism of Action

Cytokines Retargeting / Neutralization

Dual Ligands Blocking

T-cell Retargeting / Activation

Others

Target Antigens

CD3 x CD19

CD30 x CD16A

Factor IXa x Factor X

IL-1α x IL-1β

IL-13 x IL-4

IL-17A x Albumin

IL-17A x IL-17F

Psl x PcrV

VEGF-A x ANG2

Others

Antibody Formats

Asymmetric

Fragments

Symmetric

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market (4th Edition), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Amgen

Ablynx

AbbVie

Affibody

Affimed

Alphamab

AstraZeneca

Avillion

Chugai Pharmaceuticals

Eddingpharm

GSK

Merck

Merus

Roche

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Taisho Pharmaceuticals

Zymeworks

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Market Overview Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Technology Platforms Drug Profiles Key Insights Benchmark Analysis: Big Pharma Players Partnerships and Collaborations Contract Services for Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Clinical Trial Analysis Case Study: Regulatory Guidelines for Bispecific Antibodies Case Study: Promotional / Marketing Strategies SWOT Analysis Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis Concluding Remarks

Executive Insights Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

