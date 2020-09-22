Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030 | ALD Market Analysis, Trends, Size & Share by DelveInsight

Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) is a rare, X-linked, genetic disorder in which mutations within the ABCD1 gene lead to the loss of function of adrenoleukodystrophy protein (ALDP). Based on clinical manifestation, ALD is classified into cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), adrenomyelodystrophy (AMN), and Addison’s disease (AI). The disease affects mainly males (hemizygotes), but similar to other X-linked disorders, it is increasingly recognized that females (heterozygotes) may be clinically affected, as well.
Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) is the most severe form of ALD, characterized by a breakdown of the protective sheath known as myelin, which surrounds and protects the nerve cells responsible for thinking and muscle control. The symptoms of CALD usually occur in early childhood and progress rapidly if untreated, leading to severe loss of brain function and eventually death in most patients.
- In 2017, the total prevalent population of ALD in the 7MM was 55,242.
- The estimates show the highest diagnosed prevalence of ALD in the United States with 4,885 cases in 2017.
- In 2017, the prevalent population of ALD in the US was 19,371.
- Japan ranked second among the 7MM in terms of prevalent cases for ALD.
“DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for ALD estimates that out of the total population of 19,371 cases in the US for ALD, 7,750 cases and 11,621 cases were contributed by males and females, respectively.”
There are three basic forms of ALD:
- Neonatal
- Childhood
- Adult-Onset
“According to DelveInsight’s Analysts, the market size of ALD was USD 922.43 million in 2017.”
Some of the key companies working on Adrenoleukodystrophy are:
- Bluebird Bio
- Minoryx Therapeutics
- MedDay Pharmaceuticals
- Magenta Therapeutics
- SOM Biotech
- Orpheris Inc.
And Many Others.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Adrenoleukodystrophy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
- Lenti D
- Leriglitazone
- MD1003
- MGTA-456
- SOM1201
- OP-101
And Many Others.
