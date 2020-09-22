Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Potato Fiber Market 2018 – 2028

The global Potato Fiber market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Potato Fiber market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Potato Fiber market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Potato Fiber market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Potato Fiber market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Players

The demand for global potato fiber is booming. The key players of Potato fiber are Emsland Group, Sanacel, Agrana, Avebe, ingredion, BI Neutraceuticals, IFC, lyckeby, J. Rettenmaier and Sohne, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A., and others. Players like newcomers in the food and beverages sector are taking much interest in investing in the potato fiber market.

Key Developments:

In 2017, BI Nutraceuticals came up with the new product concept that a sweet potato powder, which is known to have at least 30% fiber content and designed to add fiber to the baby foods, snacks, and beverages.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Global Potato Fiber Market:

Potato fiber market is growing and hence has numerous opportunities for various emerging as well as existing players. The increasing demand for processed food has led manufacturers to invest in R&D and develop innovative products from potato fiber. The growing demand for organic as well as clean labeled products have also increased the opportunities for food and beverages manufactures to opt for products like potato fiber, thus favoring potato fiber market. The growing hunt for natural supplements as well as increasing use for health and energy supplements especially by athletes also has a positive impact on the global potato fiber market.

Overview of the Report

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with global potato fiber market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on global potato fiber market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing global potato fiber market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Each market player encompassed in the Potato Fiber market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Potato Fiber market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Potato Fiber market report?

A critical study of the Potato Fiber market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Potato Fiber market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Potato Fiber landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Potato Fiber market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Potato Fiber market share and why? What strategies are the Potato Fiber market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Potato Fiber market? What factors are negatively affecting the Potato Fiber market growth? What will be the value of the global Potato Fiber market by the end of 2029?

