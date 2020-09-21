Ferrous Metal Powder Market : Analysis and In-depth Study on Ferrous Metal Powder Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2025

The global Ferrous Metal Powder market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ferrous Metal Powder market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Ferrous Metal Powder market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ferrous Metal Powder market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ferrous Metal Powder market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandvik AB

Carpenter Technology Corporation

RIO Tinto

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

GKN PLC.

Alcoa Inc.

Hoganas AB

Miba AG

Metaldyne Performance Group

Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Cold compaction

Hot compaction

Segment by Application

Transportation & logistics

Industrial

Construction

Electrical & electronics

Others

