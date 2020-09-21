Battery Management System Market Competitive Environment & Forecast 2018 to 2027

The study on the Battery Management System Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Battery Management System Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Battery Management System Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Battery Management System Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the battery management system market report delivers vital information regarding future and present competition scenario. A dashboard view of all the key players in the battery management system market can be found in the section. Further, important information such as product offerings, business development, relative market size and global market footprints of all the key players in the battery management system market can be found in the competitive landscape section.

Few of the key players profiled in the battery management system market include Eberspaecher Vecture Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Larsen & Turbo Technology Services, AVL List GmbH, Lithium Balance A/S, Johnson Matthey Plc., Texas Instrument Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Nuvation Engineering, and Merlin Equipment Ltd.

Prominent business strategies observed in the battery management system marketplace are merger, acquisition and collaboration. For instance, ION Energy, a US-based clean tech startup has acquired Freemens SAS, a French battery management system provider in February, 2018.

In February 2018, Lithium Werks, a rapidly growing Li-ion battery and portable power solution provider announced acquisition of Valence Technology, Inc., a provider of battery modules and packs. With the acquisition Lithium Werks intends to distribute Valence’s high quality battery modules and battery management system.

In January 2018, Cummins, a power industry giant acquired Johnson Matthey’s Automotive Battery Systems Business with an aim to expand Cummins’ electrification and energy storage capacities.

In September 2018, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. announced that company’s single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated in new Nissan LEAF, a zero-emission electric vehicles. Maxim’s battery management system delivers highest safety standards, supports ISO 26262 and ASIL D requirements and reduces bill of material cost and failure in time rates.

In July 2018, AKASOL, a German Li-Ion battery system provider announced that the company will begin the production of second generation lithium ion battery system for Mercedez-Benz’ eCITARO.

Battery Management System Market – Definitions

Battery management system (BMS) refers to monitoring devices that monitor real-time power changes in the battery. With the accurate monitoring of battery power capacity, battery management system increases performance, safety, reliability and lifespan of batteries.

Battery Management System Market – About the Report

Fact.MR has complied a study on battery management system market and published a report titled, “Battery Management System Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027.” The battery management system market report provides actionable insights that are backed by in-depth analysis of market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, trends and future opportunities.

The battery management system market report covers study of the market for the historical period 2013-2017 and forecast period 2018-2027. Along with the study of battery management system market, the report also includes analysis of associated industry developments.

Battery Management System Market Structure

The battery management system market is thoroughly studied to derive a viable market structure. Based on an in-depth assessment, the battery management system market is segmented based on topology, components, application and region.

Based on topology, the battery management system market is sub-segmented into centralized, modular and distributed types of topologies. With respect to components, the battery management system market is sub-segmented into battery management unit and communication unit.

The battery management system market is also categorized based on applications that includes automotive, energy, telecommunication and consumer handheld. The battery management system market is studied for key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

The regional analysis is backed by a thorough country-wise analysis and forms the basis of the global forecast of the battery management system market.

Battery Management System Market – Research Methodology

The battery management system market report also provides an elaborated information of the robust research methodology used to study the battery management system market. The research methodology is discussed systematically to cover minute details of the battery management system market analysis.

The research methodology section of the battery management system market report also includes information of the primary and secondary research carried out to derive industry data. Primary research includes interviews with industry savants and industry-specific analysts. Secondary research includes study of already published data of the industry, press releases and other sources of industry validated information.

