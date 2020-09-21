Growth of the Gunshot Detection System Market to be Propelled by Increasing Smart City by a Robust CAGR During 2020 – 2028

Research Nester published a report titled “Gunshot Detection System Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers a detailed overview of the gunshot detection system market in terms of market segmentation by application, installation, system, solution and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter’s five force model.

A gunshot detection system detects and conveys the location of gunfire or any other weapon. The system detects accurately with the help of acoustic, optical, or any other type of sensors, as well as a combination of these sensors. They are used for various applications such as for the military, law enforcement, and security agencies in order to facilitate the identification of the direction of gunfire, the source, and on some occasions; the type of weapon fired. The gunshot detection system market is segmented by installation into fixed installations, vehicle installations and soldier mounted, out of which, the fixed gunshot detection installation segment is anticipated to hold leading shares owing to the usage of acoustic sensor node technology which detects the gunshot from a long distance.

The gunshot detection system market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2028. Growing demand for gunshot detection in smart cities owing to the increasing concern for terrorist attacks is anticipated to boost the growth of the gunshot detection market. Smart cities are urban developments that are planning to integrate the Internet of Things (IoT) and information and communication technologies to control a city’s assets. These cities are at the highest risk of being attacked by terrorists to gather confidential information or critical data.

Based on regions, the gunshot detection system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. North America is estimated to hold the largest share of gunshot detection system market over the forecast years, owing to the high number of firearm-related deaths in the region, especially in the US where the firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries coupled with stringent regulatory policies and schemes mandating the installation of such systems.

Rise in Smart City to Expedite the Gunshot Detection System

Factors such as rise in the smart city coupled with border security to detect illegal acts are estimated to support the growth of gunshot detection system market over the forecast years. Transformation of cities to the smart city with the installation of numerous security and innovative features that improves and maintain a high quality of life and livability for citizens are anticipated to drive the market of the gunshot detection system.

However, a high rate of false alarms and undetected gunshot incidents coupled with high maintenance and operational cost are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of the gunshot detection system market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the gunshot detection market which includes company profiling of Raytheon (NYSE: RTN), QinetiQ North America (LON: QQ), Rheinmetall AG (ETR: RHM), Shooter Detection Systems, Acoem Group, Thales Group (EPA: HO), Amberbox Inc., Louroe Electronics, Safety Dynamics, Inc., Microflown Avisa.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the gunshot detection system that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

