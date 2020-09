A New TMR Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aerial Imaging Market Growth Post 2020

Updation of mapping technology has been the major factor responsible for the expansion of the global aerial imaging market. Aerial imaging finds itself in a wide range of applications across industries like tourism, journalism, archeology, construction and development, and cartography. Such popularity of aerial imaging is ascribed to the need for high-resolution imagery arising.

Existing organization in the global aerial imaging market is vying for more market share. They have shifted their focus to betterment of their features like intelligence surveillance, urban planning, route designing, and volume-based calculations. The companies are also into strategic collaborations for the expansion of their geographical footprint. Some of the renowned market players that have been analyzed in the global aerial imaging market are NRC Group ASA, Google Inc., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., Fugro N.V., EagleView Technologies Inc., and ARC Aerial Imaging Limited.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has studied the global aerial imaging market in detail and has come up with a report on the same. Utilizing extensive research methods, TMR has included information pertinent to the dynamics of the global aerial imaging market. Analysts at TMR prophesize that the market is estimated to expand at 14.6% CAGR over the period of assessment, from 2017 to 2025.

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1761

Asia Pacific and North America Jointly Lead Growth of the Market

For the purpose of analysis, the global aerial imaging market has been segmented into the principal regions of Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

The global aerial imaging market is estimated to be commanded by North America during the forecast period. The regional dominance of North America is likely to continue throughout the assessment period due to the augmented use of aerial imaging technology by the forestry and agricultural industry. Increased implementation of innovative tools drones in various industries for high-resolution aerial images are driving the market during the period of assessment.

In addition, for the purpose of disaster management, urban planning, monitoring and surveillance, aerial imaging tools are used extensively, which is driving the progress of the market in Asia Pacific. Rise in the affordability level of companies to make use of such premium technologies is fostering regional market growth.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1761

Multiple Uses across Many Industries is Likely Facilitate Market Expansion

The global aerial imaging market is likely to be driven by accentuated use of the system in construction and development sector. In the construction sector, high-resolution images aids in ensuring safety of the workers. Those images are also used for marketing of construction projects. These images can be utilized for the creation of 3D BIM models and shared with stakeholders to assess the viability of projects. Harnessing the benefits of aerial imaging technology, efficacious management of energy and resource is obtained, which adds to the growth of the market. Personal aerial mapping systems (PAMS) is finding increased use in present times, which is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the global aerial imaging market over the timeframe of assessment.

Archeological researches have started involving aerial videography and photography so as to facilitate better analysis and study of ancient landscapes and site of historical significance. Property advertisements have also started using aerial images to attract more customers through better images. According to the analysts of TMR, cost effective yet highly efficient aerial photography is rapidly becoming a popular choice among the property sellers.

Of late, geospatial technology has been making increased utilization of aerial imaging to provide precise location details for various purposes. The security and defense segment has emerged as a prominent user both geospatial data and aerial images.

High awareness levels among the consumers and with the availability of high-resolution aerial images from various providers have added impetus to the expansion of the aerial imaging market during the forecast period. Rapid growth in use of unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs has facilitated augmented use of aerial images for many purposes. Growing popularity of location-based services among common people for entertainment and information is likely to open up new growth prospects for the market during assessment period, from 2017 to 2025.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Aerial Imaging market (End-use – Government, Commercial Enterprises, Civil Engineering Industry, Military, Forestry and Agriculture, Energy Sector, and Insurance; Application – Energy, Geospatial Technology, Natural Resources Management, Construction and Development, Disaster Response Management, Defense and Intelligence, Conservation and Research, and Media and Entertainment) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025.”

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1761

The global aerial imaging market is segmented based on:

End-Use

Government

Commercial Enterprises

Civil Engineering Industry

Military

Forestry and Agriculture

Energy Sector

Insurance

Application

Energy

Geospatial Technology

Natural Resources Management

Construction and Development

Disaster Response Management

Defense and Intelligence

Conservation and Research

Media and Entertainment

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Related Reports Press-Release –

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key tohelp enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com