Growing Awareness Related to Tamarind Extract is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Tamarind Extract Market 2018 – 2028

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global tamarind extract market include Magma Foods, Kanegrade Limited, Shimla hills, MoonLite, Xi'an Victory Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd., Abc International, Baaeco V Food Ltd., Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd, Abdullabhai Abdul Kader, Revata Food Products Pvt Ltd., etc. More Industrialists and food processors are showing keen interests in the tamarind extract as the demand is amplifying every year.

Opportunities for market participants:

As a natural cosmetic ingredient and vital food flavoring agent, the tamarind extract has emerging demand among the consumers and product developers all over the world. In addition, the tamarind extract is also used as herbal syrup and healthy drinks in developed countries which creates additional demand. Due to a greater infrastructure of supply chains and expanding applications all over the world, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of tamarind extract in the future.

Global Tamarind extract: A Regional Outlook

Tamarind extract is highly produced and consumed in the Asia Pacific, particularly in Thailand and Indonesia due to the huge availability of wild tamarinds. In the Asia Pacific, the tamarind extracts are used as a regular condiment in the daily diet. In Latin America, there is a rising production and processing of tamarind extract, due to increased usage of organic cosmetics and personal care products among the consumers. Tamarind extract is also used in tamarindo, a beverage drink in Latin America. In the region of Europe, the tamarind extract is utilized as healthy drinks and herbal syrup for improved health benefits. In the region of the Middle East & Africa, the tamarind extract is traditionally used as juices due to its coolant property. In North America, the tamarind extract is extensively used in skin care and hair care products due to high demand for organic cosmetic products.

Objectives of the Tamarind Extract Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Tamarind Extract market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Tamarind Extract market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Tamarind Extract market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Tamarind Extract market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Tamarind Extract market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Tamarind Extract market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

