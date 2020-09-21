Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Demand Analysis and Future Opportunity Evaluation, Top Companies, Trends and Technology 2020-2025

The global Overactive Bladder Treatment market was valued at USD 3.44billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.43billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.84% from 2017 to 2025.

An overactive bladder causes a sudden urge to urinate. It can also trigger involuntary loss of urine, known as incontinence. Overactive bladder affects mostly women and geriatric population. The health issue is highly prevalent and the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Improved innovations in Intravesical therapies

1.2 High level marketing by pharma companies

1.3 Increase geriatric population

1.4 Rising number of cases of Diseases Characterized By OAB

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Undesired Systemic Effects of Current OAB Treatments

Market Segmentation:

1. By Disease:

1.1 Idiopathic Overactive Bladder

1.2 Neurogenic Overactive Bladder

1.2.1 Overactive Bladder in Parkinson’s Disease

1.2.2 Overactive Bladder in Stroke

1.2.3 Overactive Bladder in Multiple Sclerosis

1.2.4 Overactive Bladder in Spinal Cord Injury

1.2.5 Overactive Bladder in Other Disorders

2. By Pharmacotherapy:

2.1 Anticholinergics

2.1.1 Solifenacin

2.1.2 Oxybutynin

2.1.3 Fesoterodine

2.1.4 Darifenacin

2.1.5 Tolterodine

2.1.6 Trospium

2.1.7 Other Anticholinergics

2.2 Mirabegron

2.3 Botox

2.4 Neurostimulation

2.5 Intravesical Instillation

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Astellas Pharma Inc.

2. Pfizer, Inc.

3. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

4. Allergan, PLC.

5. Mylan N.V.

6. Endo International PLC

7. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

8. Sanofi

9. Aurobindo Pharma Limited

10. Johnson & Johnson

11. Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

12. Apotex Inc.

13. Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

14. Medtronic PLC

15. Cogentix Medical, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

