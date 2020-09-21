Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cosmetics ODM Market

Global Cosmetics ODM Market: Overview

An original design manufacturer or ODM refers to a firm that manufactures and designs a product and that finished product is branded and sold by another firm, eventually. These companies enable the branding firm to make, either entirely or as a supplement, the product sans any engagement with the running of the factor or within the organization.

The global cosmetics ODM market is anticipated to be influenced by the changes that are taking place in the personal care and cosmetics industry. It is difficult to make predictions about the trends in the cosmetic industry as the industry is driven by consumer demands. Demand of consumers is dependent on demographics, ethnicity, and age. The skincare products are immensely popular in the cosmetic industry. As such, the skincare sector is likely to play an important role in the development of the global cosmetics ODM market in the years to come. Various products in this segments, such as gels, moisturizers, BB creams, sunscreens and others are anticipated to gain increased popularity in the years to come.

With relentless changes in the consumer demands, manufacturers of cosmetic products are striving to introduce new items and increase the sales of ODM companies. Seasonal trends play an important role in the cosmetic industry as depending on the season, several products are launched and made available. Similar trends can be observed in the global cosmetics ODM market as well.

Product type, distribution channel, application, and region are the two important parameters based on which the global cosmetics ODM market has been classified.

Global Cosmetics ODM Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to global cosmetics ODM market is mentioned as below:

On August 2017, Intercos S.p.A., manufacturer and distributer of cosmetic products, acquired makers and distributers of personal care products, Cosmint S.p.A. The move is anticipated to the creation of one of the largest B2B groups in the beauty products sector. It will facilitate the company to diversify their product portfolio and expand their global footprint.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global cosmetics ODM market comprise the below-mentioned:

Nihon Kolmar Co. Ltd

Nox Bellow Cosmetics Co. Ltd

Intercos S.p.A.

Kolmar Korea

Ancorotti Cosmetics Srl

Toyo Beauty Co Ltd

Global Cosmetics ODM Market: Key Trends

The global cosmetics ODM market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Global Cosmetics ODM Market: Geographical Analysis

The global cosmetics ODM market is forecasted to be dominated by the North America and Europe regions. With increasing disposable income and high fashion consciousness, people in these regions are likely to drive the demand for product throughout the period of analysis. Besides, increasing awareness about the environment is likely to generate augmented demand for environment friendly cosmetic products, which is also expected to play an important role in the growth of the regional markets in the near future.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.