Objective Lenses Market To Reach Valuation Of ~Us$ 500 Mn By 2030

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global objective lenses market. In terms of revenue, the global market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global objective lenses market.

Objective lenses are used in various applications such as cameras, microscopes, and telescopes for medical, industrial, and research use, to magnify the object to study, diagnose, or perform operations precisely. These lenses are largely used in microscopes to diagnose individual cells accurately. Highly skilled and trained medical professionals are required to operate microscopes and obtain clear images in the process of study and diagnosing. Thus, demand for objective lenses is projected to rise across the globe in the near future with the growing trend of making novel microscopes and cameras to perform operations precisely, quickly, and safely.

The global objective lenses market has been broadly segmented based on product type, application, and end use. Based on product type, the market has been divided into scanning objective lens (4x), low power objective lens (10x), high power objective lens (40x), and oil immersion objective lens (100x). Based on application, the market has been categorized into under cameras, microscopes, telescopes, and others. In terms of end use, the market has been segregated into medical use, industrial use, and research use. Among product type, the high power objective lens (40x) segment holds significant market share and is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is primarily attributable to significant use of high power objective lens (40x) in the healthcare industry.

Traditional microscopes used in the laboratory environment are operated entirely manually. However, in recent years, the demand for automated microscopy has risen for multiple laboratory tasks.

These automated microscopes are increasingly being used in various modern workplaces, as they are particularly useful in applications that require a high number of repeated observations over a long period of time with high precision and accuracy. For instance, in October 2017, Nanotronics raised US$ 30 Mn to accelerate the development of optical inspection technologies useful for MEMS, nano-medicine, DNA sequencing, and semiconductor fields. The adoption of automated microscopes in modern workplaces such as research laboratories is significantly high as a result of these factors, which is expected to drive the growth rate of the global objective lenses market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rise in demand for high power objective lenses has encouraged multiple manufacturers to engage in strategic partnerships to expand their product portfolio and speed up the sales of high quality industrial microscopy cameras to fulfil the needs of mid-range customers. For instance, in May 2019, Nikon Metrology NV and Pixelink announced a new strategic partnership to accelerate the sales of affordable industrial microscopy cameras, featuring USB 3.0 connectivity, latest high-resolution CMOS sensors, and rolling shutter technology, to offer high quality images.