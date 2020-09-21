Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Piezoelectric Actuator Market

Piezoelectric Actuator Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global piezoelectric actuator market. In terms of revenue, the global market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global piezoelectric actuator market.

Piezoelectric actuators are transducers that convert electric energy into mechanical displacement or stress on the basis of the piezoelectric effect. Furthermore, these actuators are widely used in high-precision positioning mechanism, as they can control small mechanical displacement at a high speed, due to their large generated force, stable displacement, and ease of use. In addition, piezoelectric actuators come in different shapes and sizes. Various shapes include disks, tubes, plates, benders, and bimorphs.

With the introduction of new technologies in automotive and consumer electronics industries, piezoelectric actuators are being evolved. A large number of players, including CTS Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., PI Ceramics, Cerametec, and Thorlabs, Inc. are developing new multilayer actuators, multilayer chip actuators, bulk stacked actuators, shear actuators, amplified actuators, and benders for use in industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, medical, aerospace & defense, and manufacturing & processing.

Piezoelectric Actuator Market: Dynamics

Significant investments in manufacturing activities in developing economies are expected to provide immense growth opportunities to the global piezoelectric actuator market during the forecast period. India, China, Thailand, and South Africa are emerging as key markets for piezoelectric actuators. These regions are expected to be the focus of industrial actuator manufacturers during the forecast period. Moreover, growth in urbanization is creating high demand for infrastructure development in public and private sectors.

This infrastructure comprises power stations, water supply systems, electricity grids, and water treatment plants. Furthermore, rising demand for innovative products with improved performance and reliability is driving the demand for new technologies. Use of alternative lead-free elements, extremely thin payloads, and new material technologies of piezoelectric actuators is driving the global piezoelectric actuator market. Improvement in the piezoelectric actuator technology led by advancements in manufacturing techniques enables piezoelectric actuators to operate in harsh environments and extends their service life and efficiency, which is driving the global market.