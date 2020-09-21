Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Nanosatellite & Microsatellite Market Value Chain, Future Scope

Global Nanosatellite & Microsatellite Market: Overview

The global nanosatellite & microsatellite market is extremely competitive and fragmented in nature, states a latest report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the prominent players operating in the global market are Clyde Space, Gomspace, Ruag Group, Raytheon, and Sierra Nevada Corporation. These companies are focusing on investing in research and development activities to introduce innovative products in the marketplace to gain a competitive edge in the global nanosatellite & microsatellite market.

Growing focus on reducing the cost of miniature satellites, rising development of infrastructure, and advancements in satellites are expected to boost the global nanosatellite & microsatellite market during the forecast period. The global nanosatellite & microsatellite market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2019 to 2027 to reach value of US$ 3.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Implementation of Strict Regulations to Restrain Market

Stringent rules and regulations by International Telecom Union regarding radio frequencies are estimated to hamper the global nanosatellite & microsatellite market in the next few years. Moreover, lack of launch vehicles to launch miniature satellites are projected to hinder the global nanosatellite & microsatellite market in the next few years.

However, increasing use of satellites to meet the rising demand for Internet access in areas without broadband service is estimated to present lucrative opportunities for the global nanosatellite & microsatellite market in the next few years.

The global nanosatellite & microsatellite market has been segmented as below:

Global Nanosatellite & Microsatellite Market, by Solution

Hardware

Software

Data Processing

Launch Services

Global Nanosatellite & Microsatellite Market, by Application

Navigation & Mapping

Scientific Research

Power

Communication

Reconnaissance

Others (Biological Experiments, Earth Observation, and Remote Sensing)

Global Nanosatellite & Microsatellite Market, by Industry Type