Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030 | Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Analysis by DelveInsight

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer accounted for approximately 85% of all lung cancers. However, NSCLC metastasizes to other organs slower in comparison to SCLC, and microscopically, SCLC is composed of much smaller cells. NSCLC is mainly subcategorized into adenocarcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, large cell carcinomas and several other types that occur less frequently include adenosquamous carcinomas, and sarcomatoid carcinomas.

NSCLC can be located in the mid-chest, but it is often also found in other parts of the lung too. Even though NSCLCs are associated with cigarette smoking, adenocarcinomas may also be found in patients who have never smoked. Also, itis relatively insensitive to chemotherapy and radiation therapy in comparison with SCLC.

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

Lung cancer imposes a major disease burden on the world. Worldwide, lung cancer remains the most common cancer diagnosed and the greatest cause of cancer-related death. Because of its extraordinary disease burden and the international variability in trends for population growth, aging, and smoking behavior, the global epidemiology of lung cancer requires continual monitoring.

Talking about the global scenario of Lung cancer this type of cancer ranks the most frequent cancer in males and females worldwide, beside Breast Cancer and Prostate Cancer respectively. The incidence of cigarette smoking is by far the most important risk factor for lung cancer. Risk increases with both the quantity and duration of smoking. Exposure to radon gas, which is released from soil and can accumulate in indoor air, is thought to be the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States

In the United States, according to the data published by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) out of the total lung cancer cases approximately 85% of lung cancers are NSCLC. Among those cases, squamous cell carcinoma comprised 30% cases, adenocarcinoma comprised of 40% cases, and large-cell carcinoma comprised 15% cases.

In Europe, according to the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer which accounts for 80─90% of all lung cancer cases.

Also, all other country based registries have mentioned almost same percentage for NSCLC and its major subtypes.

As per the DelveInsight analysis, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM were observed to be 484,726 cases in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017–2030.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030 segmented into:

Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients,

Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology,

Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages,

Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers, and

Total Treated Cases of NSCLC patients by Line of Therapies scenario of NSCLC

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Scenario

There are different types of treatment available for NSCLC; however, mainly 10 types of standard treatment are used, which include: Surgery, Radiation therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Immunotherapy, Laser therapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT), Cryosurgery, Electrocautery, and Watchful waiting.

Request for sample pages

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Outlook

To recommend a treatment option to a patient of NSCLC, several key factors are taken into consideration, such age of the patient, previous medical history, health status, and smoking history. Along with those, another essential factor to consider is the stage of cancer at the time of diagnosis. Staging is usually carried out twice: after clinical and radiological examinations; and after surgery, in the case of the surgically resected tumor. Furthermore, biological testing of the tumor is also crucial to understand the presence of specific mutations.

The main choice of treatment for cancer, before the discovery of targeted therapies, was chemotherapy. Chemotherapy works by disrupting the way that cancer cells grow and divide. However, these drugs can also affect normal cells. Chemotherapy can be given before or after surgery for NSCLC. Some people have chemotherapy at the same time as radiotherapy—this is called chemoradiotherapy. Chemotherapy may be given to try to cure cancer or to prolong life and control symptoms (palliative care).

One of the most exciting developments in lung cancer medicine is the introduction of targeted treatments. Unlike chemotherapy drugs, which cannot tell the difference between normal cells and cancer cells, targeted therapies are designed to attack cancer cells specifically by attaching to or blocking targets that appear on the surfaces of those cells. People who have advanced lung cancer with certain molecular biomarkers may receive treatment with a targeted drug alone or in combination with chemotherapy.

As several institutes and pharmacological companies indulged themselves in a more in-depth understanding of this disease, therapies for advanced NSCLC have developed significantly with a new awareness of histologic subtypes. It is an important factor in guiding treatment and the development of targeted agents for molecular subgroups harboring critical mutations that spur on cancer growth. EGFR was the first one to be identified among the various types of mutations associated with the condition. Also, over time several other drivers have been identified that potentially leads to the development of lung cancer.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Approved Drugs

Rozlytrek (Entrectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech)

Imfinzi (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca

Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

Tecentriq (Atezolizumab): Hoffmann-La Roche

Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck

Tafinlar (Dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (Trametinib): Novartis

Tagrisso (Osimertinib): AstraZeneca

Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib): Pfizer

Vizimpro (Dacomitinib): Pfizer, and others.

According to DelveInsight, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market in the 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017–2030. The total therapeutic market of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in seven major markets was found to be USD 9,730 million in 2017 which is expected to increase during the study period (2017–2030).

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs

Nazartinib/EGF816: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Capmatinib/INC280: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Telisotuzumab Vedotin: AbbVie

JNJ-61186372/JNJ-6372: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Ensartinib/X-396: Xcovery

Selpercatinib (LY3527723/LOXO-292): Eli Lilly and Company

SAR408701: Sanofi

Braftovi/encorafinib + Mektovi/binimetinib: Pfizer, and others.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market

Table of contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of NSCLC SWOT Analysis of NSCLC NSCLC: Market Overview at a Glance Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview Diagnosis of NSCLC Epidemiology and Patient Population EU-5 Epidemiology Japan Epidemiology Guideline of NSCLC Unmet Needs of NSCLC Key Endpoints in NSCLC Clinical Trials Marketed Therapies Emerging Therapies Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Seven Major Market Analysis PD-L1—Market Size BRAF Mutation—Market Size c-MET Mutation—Market Size EGFR Mutation—Market Size ALK-Mutation—Market Size Market Access and Reimbursement of NSCLC Therapies Market Drivers of NSCLC Market Barriers of NSCLC Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

