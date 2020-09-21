Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2020 | Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Competitive Analysis

“Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

A detailed picture of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs

Nazartinib/EGF816: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Capmatinib/INC280: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Telisotuzumab Vedotin: AbbVie

JNJ-61186372/JNJ-6372: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Ensartinib/X-396: Xcovery

Selpercatinib (LY3527723/LOXO-292): Eli Lilly and Company

SAR408701: Sanofi

Braftovi/encorafinib + Mektovi/binimetinib: Pfizer, and others.

In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

According to DelveInsight, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market in the 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017–2030. The total therapeutic market of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in seven major markets was found to be USD 9,730 million in 2017 which is expected to increase during the study period (2017–2030).

Scope of the report

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Table of contents

Report Introduction Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Patterns Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Discontinued Products Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Product Profiles Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Future Perspectives Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

