Smart Gas Market Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2022

The market for Global Smart Gas is fuelled by the efficiency goal, an initiative driven by EU’s Energy Efficiency Directive. The rise of savvy framework grid systems is likewise anticipated that it would drive development over the forecasted period; however issues relating to the physical foundation, interoperability, information administration foundation, customer security and information insurance may prevent the market growth. Cooperation among stakeholders and partners is required to build a secure, savvy, and flexible smart gas system.

Smart Gas is a concept of Internet of Things which encompasses bringing the distribution line between the gas station and customer and the devices and systems providing information all under the same system. The Global Smart Gas market is expected to grow to USD 21.75 Billion in the forecasted period of five years. The growth of this market can be attributed to the various government rules and regulations mandated for sustainable and efficient utilization of resources.

End-user/Technology

The remote checking solution for gas utilities manages remotely controlling the basic sorts: equipment and programming like Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Human Machine Interface (HMI), and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) frameworks. The arrangement can track resource execution, which gives constant information amid gas operations. Variables, for example, production time, spillage rate, vitality use, and climatic conditions would all be able to be gathered, broke down, and exhibited to the mindful work force, as far as execution information and capacity to control information, for example, remotely closing off gas operations. The automatic meter reading is predicted to have the largest market in the forecasted period of five years. It can store and transmit meter data to the main server, can do billing, demand response management, can raise alarms in case of tamper, leak detection, low battery notification, flow monitoring, can do demand forecasting, and remote shutdown.

Market Segmentation

The market for Smart Gas can be segmented based on three aspects, by device type, by technology and by end user. Based on the device type, the market can be segmented into three segments: Traditional Metering System, Gas Warning Device and AMI Communication Module. Based on the technology, the market can be segmented into three segments: Meter Data Management, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition and Geographic Information System. Based on the type of end users, the market can be segmented into residential and commercial & industry users.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The major regions of the Global Smart Gas Market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America is expected to grip the largest market share among these regions in the forecasted period.

Key Players

The key players in the Global Smart Gas Market are Oracle, Schneider Electric, Itron, Landis+Gyr Ag, ABB, Elster, Aclara Technologies, AidonOy, Badger Meter, Capgemini SA, Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment, CGI Group, Cyan Holdings, Dandong Dongfa Group and General Electric.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

