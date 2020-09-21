Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market Growth, Leading Players and Forecast to 2022

Big Data Analytics is the tool to understand the customer need, feedback and market dynamics without actually reaching out to them. It involves two aspects, Big Data and Business Analytics. Supply Chain Big Data Analytics is an ever growing field and has a lot of potential to grow in the coming years. As the number of startups is increasing year on year the analysis of data is a necessity today. The Big Data Analytics Company need to harness this market as the startups grow exponentially due to technological innovations and new ideas.

Supply Chain is one of the key aspects of a business. Though the product quality and development time are well managed, a supply chain is the one that delivers it to the end user. A lot of aspects affect the efficiency of the supply chain. Taking into consideration each and every factor and analyzing them to ensure effective supply chain management is a challenging task. Big Data is the key to bring various views on factors that retard effective supply chain system.

Big Data Analytics firms help the companies to reduce the logistics cost and time in order to attract customers and win the competition.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation is based on the applications as explained below:

Procurement – Data need to be analyzed about the current demand regularly. This helps in maintaining optimum flow of raw materials from the suppliers thus helping in the prevention of inventory heap

Storage – Data from web cameras, condition of storage places, expiry dates are needed to be stored and analyzed often for an effective storage function

Supply – Big Data Analytics plays a major role in supply network. This ensures that the developed products or services reach the right customer at the right time

Customer Feedback – Customer ratings and feedback analysis help in understanding the company’s operations from a customer’s perspective. Thus providing a space for improvement

Improvements & Up gradation – With the data from all the above applications, the overall business model can be altered or aligned to current need

Geographic Analysis

The supply chain effectiveness is highly based on logistics. In India, the working conditions of truck drivers are very poor. There is a requirement of data analytics to improve their standard and help in an effective supply chain. It has to be taken care as the supply chain is highly by roadways in India. The conditions of logistics in USA and India are discussed here

USA – Data collection is easier as the logistics are the more organized sector. There are more reliable logistics providers and are leaders in the field . Many new technologies are implemented. Further development is needed as basic framework is in place

INDIA – On the other hand, India has a great potential for improvement in Supply Chain. Data Analytics in the supply chain is a booming industry and has a lot of scopes. With the enormous amount of data due to rapid growth in all the sectors and effective government policies, there is a huge scope for Data Analytics. Increasing competition in the fields due to high potential paves way for innovation and ideas which makes Supply Chain Data Analytics market a growing industry.

Key Players

1. Accenture

2. IBM

3. Google Inc

4. Hewlett-Packard Company

5. SAP SE

6. Intel Corp

7. Tata Consultancy Services

Report Contents

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

