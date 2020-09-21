Off Highway Vehicle Engines Market: Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2027

The global Off Highway Vehicle Engines market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Off Highway Vehicle Engines market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Off Highway Vehicle Engines market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Off Highway Vehicle Engines market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Off Highway Vehicle Engines market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Caterpillar

Cummins

Deere & Company

Johnson Electric

Nidec Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra

Volvo

Panasonic

AGCO Power

Deutz AG

Komatsu

S&T Motiv

Scania

Yanmar

Shihlin Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Under 100 Hp

100-200 Hp

200-400 Hp

Above 400 Hp

Segment by Application

Agricultural Machinery

Construction Machinery

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Off Highway Vehicle Engines market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

