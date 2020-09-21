Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s ‘Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) is common, especially among the elderly who are above or equal to 65.

2. The highest Acute Kidney Injury incident cases were recorded in the United States that was 895,078 in 2017.

3. Stage I AKI occurred with the highest frequency and stage 3 AKI occurred with the lowest frequency in the 16–25-year old age group.

Table of contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Acute Kidney Injury (AKI): Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Treatment and Management

6.2. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

