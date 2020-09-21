Synovial Sarcoma (SS) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 | Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology Insights 2030

DelveInsight launched a new report on Synovial sarcoma (SS) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030.

DelveInsight’s “Synovial sarcoma (SS) epidemiology report 2030″ delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Synovial sarcoma (SS) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The key facts of the report:

1. The United accounted for most synovial sarcoma incident cases in 7MM with 576 cases in 2017.

2. Among EU5, Germany has the highest number of synovial sarcoma incident cases accounting for 331cases in 2017.

Scope of the Report:

1. The Synovial sarcoma (SS) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

2. The Synovial sarcoma (SS) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Synovial sarcoma (SS) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

3. The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Synovial sarcoma (SS) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

4. The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

5. The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Synovial sarcoma (SS)

6. The report provides the segmentation of the Synovial sarcoma (SS) epidemiology

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Synovial sarcoma (SS)

3. Synovial sarcoma (SS): Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

