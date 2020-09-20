United States Paring knives Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers

United States Paring knives Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for United States Paring knives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the United States Paring knives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Segment by Type, the Paring knives market is segmented into

Chinease Style knife

Japanese Style Knife

West Style Knife

Others

Segment by Application, the Paring knives market is segmented into

Fruit

Vegetables

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Paring knives market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Paring knives market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Paring knives Market Share Analysis

Paring knives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Paring knives business, the date to enter into the Paring knives market, Paring knives product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Groupe SEB (France)

Kai Corporation (Japan)

Zwilling JA Henckels (Germany)

Victorinox (Switzerland)

Cutco Corporation (USA)

Wsthof Dreizack (Germany)

Shibazi (China)

Fiskars Corporation (Finland)

F. Dick (Germany)

Ginsu Knife (USA)

MAC Knife (Japan)

Yoshida Metal Industry (Japan)

CHROMA Cnife (USA)

Zhangxiaoquan (China)

Kyocera (Japan)

TOJIRO (Japan)

KitchenAid (USA)

Dexter-Russell (USA)

Wangmazi (China)

BergHOFF (Belgia)

Chan Chi Kee (Hong Kong, China)

Cuisinart (USA)

MCUSTA Zanmai (Japan)

Robert Welch (UK)

Fri (Australia)

Mundial (USA)

Coltellerie Sanelli (Italy)

Spyderco (USA)

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 United States Paring knives Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global United States Paring knives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global United States Paring knives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global United States Paring knives Market Size

2.1.1 Global United States Paring knives Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global United States Paring knives Production 2014-2025

2.2 United States Paring knives Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key United States Paring knives Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 United States Paring knives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers United States Paring knives Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into United States Paring knives Market

2.4 Key Trends for United States Paring knives Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 United States Paring knives Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 United States Paring knives Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 United States Paring knives Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 United States Paring knives Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 United States Paring knives Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 United States Paring knives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 United States Paring knives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

