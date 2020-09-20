Targeted Protein Degradation Market Worth USD 3.6 billion by 2030 | Roots Analysis

The concept of targeted protein degradation presents revolutionary drug development opportunities and is anticipated to bring about a paradigm shift in modern healthcare. The first targeted protein degrader, called proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC), was developed about a decade ago. Presently, a variety of other such chemical entities and molecular glues are under investigation. In fact, certain pipeline candidates are already in the mid to late-phase trials and are anticipated to soon enter the market.

The USD 3.6 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the target protein degradation market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Market Segment:

Type of payment of licensing agreements

Upfront payments

Milestone payments

Type of protein degrader

Degronimids

PROTACs

SARDs / SERDs

Specific BET and DUB inhibitors

Other protein degraders

Therapeutic area

Neurodegenerative disorders

Oncological disorders

Other therapeutic areas

Route of administration

Oral

Intravenous

Other routes

Key geographical region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Targeted Protein Degradation Market: Focus on Therapeutics and Technology Platforms (based on Degronimids, ENDTACs, Epichaperome Inhibitors, Hydrophobic Tags, IMiDs, LYTACs, Molecular Glues, PHOTACs, PROTACs, Protein Homeostatic Modulators, SARDs, SERDs, SNIPERs, and Specific BET and DUB Inhibitors), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Market Key Players:

Arvinas

Captor Therapeutics

Celgene

Genetech

Kymera Therapeutics

Mission Therapeutics

Progenra

Radius Health

Sanofi Genzyme

Zenopharm

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Current Market Landscape Company Profiles Clinical Trial Analysis KOL Analysis Publication Analysis Funding and Investment Analysis Partnerships and Collaborations Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis Executive Insights Concluding Remarks Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

