More than 150 industry players across the world are presently engaged in evaluating the potential of nearly 300 next generation immune checkpoint modulators for the treatment of multiple disease indications, claims Roots Analysis

Over time, significant strides have been made in immune checkpoint research, resulting in the discovery of several inhibitory (LAG-3, TIM-3, TIGIT, VISTA and B7-H3) and stimulatory receptors (OX40, ICOS, GITR, 4-1BB and CD40), which are being investigated as potential targets for therapy development. Further, studies of combinatorial immune checkpoint blockade / co-stimulation, targeting newly identified checkpoints along with known checkpoint inhibitor therapies, have demonstrated promising clinical outcomes as well.

The USD 12 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Modulators Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Target Disease Indication

  • Breast Cancer
  • Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Head and Neck Cancer
  • Lung Cancer
  • Lupus Nephritis
  • Melanoma
  • Multiple Myeloma
  • Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome
  • Others

Target Immune Checkpoint

  • B7-H3
  • CD38
  • CD40
  • CD47
  • Others

Mechanism of Action

  • Inhibitory
  • Stimulatory

Therapeutic Modality

  • Monoclonal Antibody
  • Small Molecule
  • Type of Therapy
  • Monotherapy
  • Combination Therapy
  • Route of Administration
  • Intravenous
  • Subcutaneous
  • Others

Key Geographical Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

The Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Incyte
  • Novartis
  • Trillium Therapeutics

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Current Market Landscape: Clinical and Preclinical Molecules
  5. Market Landscape: Therapies Targeting Cd47
  6. Market Landscape: Therapies Targeting 4-1bb
  7. Clinical Trial Analysis
  8. Company Profiles: Next Generation Inhibitors and Stimulators
  9. Academic Grants Analysis
  10. Partnerships and Collaborations
  11. Target Competitiveness Analysis
  12. Big Pharma Initiatives
  13. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
  14. Concluding Remarks
  15. Executive Insights
  16. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
  17. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

