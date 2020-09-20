The Medical Device Label Contract Manufacturing market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~9.8%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Medical Device Labels Technology Market, 2019-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.
Key Market Insights
- More than 80 companies presently claim to have the required expertise to design and manufacture different types of labels, using both conventional advanced printing methods, for use in medical devices
- The market landscape is fragmented, featuring the presence of both established players and new entrants; most medical device label manufacturing companies are located in North America
- Label manufacturers are steadily expanding their capabilities in order to enhance their respective service portfolios and upgrade their capabilities to comply to evolving industry benchmarks
- Digital printing technologies have gradually become on of the much sought-after solutions in this industry; further, there are a variety of upcoming opportunities that are anticipated to sustain growth in this domain
- Acquisitions in this domain are largely driven by efforts to enhance the technology portfolio of label manufacturers; key value drivers include geographical consolidation and capability addition
- Driven by a growing demand for different types of labels, the medical device label manufacturing market is likely to grow at a steady pace over the coming years
- The forecasted future opportunity is anticipated to be distributed across different types of labeling materials used, diverse device classes and application areas
Table of Contents
- PREFACE
- Scope of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Chapter Outlines
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- INTRODUCTION
- Context and Background
- Overview of Medical Device Packaging
- Overview of Medical Device Labeling
- General Labeling Principles
- In Vitro Diagnostic Devices
- Other Medical Devices
3.4.3 Critical Medical Devices
- Software Used as a Medical Device
- Instructions for End Users
- Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Labeling Requirements
- Overview of Labels and Label Manufacturing
- Types of Labels
- Types of Label Printing Techniques
- Types of Label Folding Techniques
- Special Label Features
- Roadblocks to Medical Device Label Manufacturing
- Concluding Remarks
- REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR MEDICAL DEVICE LABELING
- Chapter Overview
- Regulatory Guidelines in North America
- The US Scenario
- Canadian Scenario
- Regulatory Guidelines in Europe
- Regulatory Guidelines in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World
- Japanese Scenario
- Chinese Scenario
- Indian Scenario
- MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Chapter Overview
- Medical Device Label Manufacturers
- Analysis by Year of Establishment
- Analysis by Company Size
- Analysis by Location of Headquarters
- Analysis by Regulatory Certifications / Accreditations
- Analysis by Printing Techniques Used
- Analysis by Type of Label Manufactured
- Analysis by Type of Material Used
- Analysis by Additional Label Features
- Analysis by Type of Label Folding
- Analysis by Other Services Offered
- COMPANY PROFILES
- Chapter Overview
- Companies Headquartered in North America
- Avery Dennison
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Service Portfolio
- Capabilities
- Future Outlook
- Labeltape
- Company Overview
- Service Portfolio
- Future Outlook
- Maverick Label
- Company Overview
- Service Portfolio
- Future Outlook
- Multi-Color
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Service Portfolio
- Future Outlook
- Resource Label Group
- Company Overview
- Service Portfolio
- Capabilities
- Future Outlook
- Steven Label
- Company Overview
- Service Portfolio
- Future Outlook
- Topflight
- Company Overview
- Service Portfolio
- Future Outlook
- WS Packaging Group
- Company Overview
- Service Portfolio
- Labeling Equipment
- Future Outlook
- Companies Headquartered in Europe
- Faubel
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Service Portfolio
- Future Outlook
- Huhtamaki
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Service Portfolio
- Future Outlook
- Matform
- Company Overview
- Service Portfolio
- Future Outlook
- Mondi Group
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Service Portfolio
- Future Outlook
- OPM Group
- Company Overview
- Service Portfolio
- Future Outlook
- Schreiner Group
- Company Overview
- Service Portfolio
- Future Outlook
- Companies Headquartered in Asia
- Iwata Label
- Company Overview
- Service Portfolio
- Future Outlook
- Syndicate Label
- Company Overview
- Iwata Label
- Faubel
- Avery Dennison
6.4.2.2 Service Portfolio
- Future Outlook
- MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
- Chapter Overview
- Merger and Acquisition Models
- Medical Devices Labeling Companies: Mergers and Acquisitions
- Analysis by Year and Type of Merger and Acquisition
- Analysis by Company Size of Acquired and Acquirer Companies
- Ownership Change Matrix
- Regional Analysis of Merger and Acquisition Activity
- Country-wise Distribution
- Continent-wise Distribution
- Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals
- Analysis by Key Value Drivers
- Analysis by Key Value Drivers and Year of Acquisition
- Analysis by Markets Served by the Acquired Company
- Analysis by Printing Techniques Used by the Acquired Company
- Analysis by Types of Labels Manufactured by the Acquired Company
- POTENTIAL ACQUISITION TARGETS
- Chapter Overview
- Scope and Methodology
- Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis for Resource Label Group
8.3.1 Historical Trend
8.3.2 Top Ten Likely Targets
- Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis for ProMach
- Historical Trend
8.4.2 Top Ten Likely Targets
- Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis for Huhtamaki
- Historical Trend
8.5.2 Top Ten Likely Targets
- Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis for UPM Raflatac
8.6.1 Historical Trend
8.6.2. Top Ten Likely Targets
- Concluding Remarks
- BENCHMARK ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Methodology
- Region-wise Benchmarking
- North America, Peer Group I
- North America, Peer Group II
- North America, Peer Group III
- Europe, Peer Group IV
- Concluding Remarks
- AC MATRIX
- Chapter Overview
- Scope and Methodology
- Industry Attractiveness Analysis
- Industry Competitiveness Analysis
- GE / McKinsey Matrix
- Concluding Remarks
