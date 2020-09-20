More than 100 subcutaneous biologics have been approved and over 350 such drug candidates are being evaluated in the clinical stages of development, for the treatment of a wide variety of disease indications, claims Roots Analysis

Several approved therapeutic products, which are currently available as intravenous dosage forms, are being reformulated and evaluated for subcutaneous administration. Further, many existing drug delivery devices, including prefilled syringes, pen injectors, auto injectors, needle-free injectors and large volume wearable injectors, have been / are being designed for subcutaneous administration of biologics.

The USD 180+ billion (by 2030) financial opportunity associated with subcutaneous biologics, affiliated drug delivery systems and subcutaneous formulation technology licensing deals, has been analyzed across the following segments:

Market Segment:

Phase of development

Approved

Pre-registration & Phase III

Phase II & Phase II/III

Type of molecule

Cell and gene therapies

Monoclonal antibodies

Proteins

Peptides (recombinant)

Vaccines

Others

Target therapeutic area

Autoimmune disorders

Blood disorders

Bone disorders

Genetic disorders

Metabolic disorders

Neurological disorders

Oncological disorders

Respiratory disorders

Others

Type of drug delivery system

Large volume wearable injectors

Autoinjectors

Prefilled syringes

Needle-free injectors

Drug reconstitution systems

Revenues from licensing deals

Upfront payments

Milestone payments

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems (3rd Edition), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Market Key Players:

Adocia

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Arecor

Alteogen

Ascendis Pharma

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Camurus

Creative BioMart

Creative Biolabs

DURECT

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Halozyme Therapeutics

MedinCell

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Serina Therapeutics

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Subcutaneous Biologics: Current Market Landscape Case Study: Leading Subcutaneous Biologics Subcutaneous Formulation Technologies: Current Market Landscape Subcutaneous Formulation Technology Developers: Company Competitiveness Analysis Subcutaneous Formulation Technology Developers: Company Profiles Partnerships and Collaborations Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Systems: Current Market Landscape Swot Analysis Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis Concluding Remarks Executive Insights Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organization

