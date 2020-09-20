More than 100 subcutaneous biologics have been approved and over 350 such drug candidates are being evaluated in the clinical stages of development, for the treatment of a wide variety of disease indications, claims Roots Analysis

Several approved therapeutic products, which are currently available as intravenous dosage forms, are being reformulated and evaluated for subcutaneous administration. Further, many existing drug delivery devices, including prefilled syringes, pen injectors, auto injectors, needle-free injectors and large volume wearable injectors, have been / are being designed for subcutaneous administration of biologics.
The USD 180+ billion (by 2030) financial opportunity associated with subcutaneous biologics, affiliated drug delivery systems and subcutaneous formulation technology licensing deals, has been analyzed across the following segments:
Market Segment:
Phase of development
- Approved
- Pre-registration & Phase III
- Phase II & Phase II/III
Type of molecule
- Cell and gene therapies
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Proteins
- Peptides (recombinant)
- Vaccines
- Others
Target therapeutic area
- Autoimmune disorders
- Blood disorders
- Bone disorders
- Genetic disorders
- Metabolic disorders
- Neurological disorders
- Oncological disorders
- Respiratory disorders
- Others
Type of drug delivery system
- Large volume wearable injectors
- Autoinjectors
- Prefilled syringes
- Needle-free injectors
- Drug reconstitution systems
- Revenues from licensing deals
- Upfront payments
- Milestone payments
Key geographical regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems (3rd Edition), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
Market Key Players:
- Adocia
- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
- Arecor
- Alteogen
- Ascendis Pharma
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals
- Camurus
- Creative BioMart
- Creative Biolabs
- DURECT
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals
- Halozyme Therapeutics
- MedinCell
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals
- Serina Therapeutics
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Subcutaneous Biologics: Current Market Landscape
- Case Study: Leading Subcutaneous Biologics
- Subcutaneous Formulation Technologies: Current Market Landscape
- Subcutaneous Formulation Technology Developers: Company Competitiveness Analysis
- Subcutaneous Formulation Technology Developers: Company Profiles
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Systems: Current Market Landscape
- Swot Analysis
- Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
- Executive Insights
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organization
