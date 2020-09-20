Nearly 300 non-invasive diagnostic tests, designed for the detection of various types of cancers, are either already available in the market or under development across the world

Given the invasive and cost-intensive nature of tissue biopsies, there is a significant unmet need for safer and more patient-friendly cancer diagnostics that are capable of offering highly accurate, and actionable insights related to the disease.
Get Detailed Analysis of 350+ page report, which features 150+ figures and 200+ tables,
The financial opportunity within the liquid biopsy and other non-invasive cancer diagnostics market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Type of Tumor Marker
- ctDNA
- cfDNA
- CTCs
- Exosomes
- Others
Application
- Diagnosis / Early Diagnosis
- Patient Monitoring
- Recurrence Monitoring
Target Cancer Indication
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Bladder Cancer
- Melanoma
- Gastric Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
- Others
End Users
- Hospitals
- Research Institutes
- Others
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Request for Sample: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/liquid-biopsy-and-nicd-market/279.html
The Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
Key Players:
- Amoy Diagnostics
- DiaCarta
- HaploX Biotechnology
- NeoGenomics
- QIAGEN
- Swift Biosciences
- Sysmex Inostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Non-Invasive Cancer Screening and Diagnosis
- Market Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Funding and Investment Analysis
- Liquid Biopsy: Initiatives of Big Pharma Players
- Key Acquisition Targets
- Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics
- Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
- Survey Insights
- Conclusion
- Executive Insights
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
To purchase a copy, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/liquid-biopsy-and-nicd-market/279.html
About Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]
Contact Information
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415