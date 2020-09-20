Nearly 300 non-invasive diagnostic tests, designed for the detection of various types of cancers, are either already available in the market or under development across the world

Given the invasive and cost-intensive nature of tissue biopsies, there is a significant unmet need for safer and more patient-friendly cancer diagnostics that are capable of offering highly accurate, and actionable insights related to the disease.

The financial opportunity within the liquid biopsy and other non-invasive cancer diagnostics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Tumor Marker

ctDNA

cfDNA

CTCs

Exosomes

Others

Application

Diagnosis / Early Diagnosis

Patient Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

Target Cancer Indication

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Melanoma

Gastric Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

End Users

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Key Players:

Amoy Diagnostics

DiaCarta

HaploX Biotechnology

NeoGenomics

QIAGEN

Swift Biosciences

Sysmex Inostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Non-Invasive Cancer Screening and Diagnosis Market Landscape Company Profiles Partnerships and Collaborations Funding and Investment Analysis Liquid Biopsy: Initiatives of Big Pharma Players Key Acquisition Targets Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis Survey Insights Conclusion Executive Insights Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

