Presently, 260 drug candidates are being evaluated in clinical / preclinical stages for the treatment of a wide variety of disease indications; the US has emerged as the major hub for microbiome-based research

The concept of microbiome-based therapeutics has generated significant enthusiasm within the medical science community, defining a new frontier in the field of medicine.

Despite having captured the interest of several venture capital firms and big pharma players, no microbiome-based therapeutic has been officially approved by an authorized medical product regulator. However, the current development pipeline of microbiome therapeutics has several promising candidates that are likely to result in commercial success stories soon.

The USD 4 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Microbiome Therapeutics (Tx) Market And Diagnostics (Dx) Markets, has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Therapy (Tx)

Prescription Drug

Prebiotics

Type of Molecule (Tx)

Small Molecules

Biologics

Target Indication (Tx+Dx)

Acne Vulgaris

Atopic Dermatitis

Clostridium difficile Infection

Colorectal Cancer

Crohn’s Disease

Diabetes

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Lactose Intolerance

Lung Cancer

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

Obesity

Ulcerative colitis

Therapeutic Area (Tx+Dx)

Autoimmune Disorders

Dental Disorders

Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Disorders

Oncology

Others

Key Geographical Regions (Tx+Dx)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

The Human Microbiome Market, 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Key Players:

4D Pharma

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Evelo Biosciences

Rebiotix (Acquired by Ferring Pharmaceuticals)

Seres Therapeutics

Vedanta Biosciences

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Microbiome Therapeutics: Market Landscape Company and Drug Profiles Microbiome Diagnostics: Market Landscape Fecal Microbiota Therapy (FMT) Attractiveness Competitiveness (AC) Matrix Microbiome Related Initiatives of Big Pharmaceutical Players Start-up Health Indexing Key Therapeutics Areas Funding and Investment Analysis Contract Services for Microbiome Therapeutics Big Data and Microbiome Therapeutics Microbiome Therapeutics: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis Microbiome Diagnostics: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis Fecal Microbiota Therapies: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis Case Study: Microbiome-based Products in Other Industries Concluding Remarks Executive Insights Appendix I: Tabulated Data Appendix II: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/human-microbiome-market/281.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]