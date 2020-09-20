The “Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market, 2020-2030” report features an extensive study of the innovative software solutions that are being used to improve / optimize various supply chain-related processes of cell and advanced therapies.

Advanced therapy medicinal products, such as cell and gene therapies, have revolutionized healthcare practices. The introduction of such treatment options has led to a paradigm shift in drug development, production and consumption.

Key Inclusions

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, featuring a comprehensive list of over 160 technological platforms that are being used to manage the cell and advanced therapies supply chain, along with information on the different types of software systems (COP, EMS, IMS, LIMS, LMS, PMS, QMS, TTS, and others), their key specifications and benefits (chain of identity and custody, compatibility and integration, data management and analytics, regulatory compliance, reliability and security, scalability, software-as-a-service, traceability, user-friendliness, workflow management, and others), affiliated modes of deployment (cloud and on-premises), scale of management (small enterprise, mid-size enterprise and large enterprise), end users (biobanks, cell therapy labs, hospitals, research institutes, commercial organizations, and others), applications (ordering and scheduling, sample collection, manufacturing, logistics, and patient verification and treatment follow-up), regulatory certifications / accreditations (21 CFR Part 11, CLIA, FACT-JACIE, GAMP 5, GDPR, HIPAA, and others), and key support services offered (customization, installation / implementation, maintenance, training / technical support, upgradation, validation and testing, and others).

An insightful company competitiveness analysis, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on their employee base and years of experience in the industry) and portfolio-related parameters, such as number of software solutions offered, affiliated modes of deployment, scale of management, end users, applications, regulatory certifications / accreditations, support services offered, and key platform specifications and benefits.

Comprehensive profiles of industry players that are currently offering software solutions for supply chain management, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a detailed description of its software system(s). Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, highlighting the key achievements, partnership activity, and the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth, in the foreseen future.

A detailed review of the cell and advanced therapies supply chain, offering insights on the processes associated with various stages, such as donor eligibility assessment, sample collection, manufacturing, logistics, and patient verification and treatment follow-up, along with information on cost requirements and existing opportunities for improvement in the supply chain management practices.

A qualitative assessment of the current and long-term needs of different stakeholders (patients, healthcare providers, collection centers, manufacturers, logistics service providers and regulators / payers) involved in the cell and advanced therapies supply chain, featuring a summary of the diverse needs and areas of concern, along with our opinion (based on past and prevalent trends) on how the industry is preparing to address such issues.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings received by companies that are engaged in this field.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain, in the period between 2014 and Q3 2019, covering software licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, product development agreements, product integration agreements, distribution agreements, asset purchase agreements, and other relevant deals.

A detailed analysis of the platform utilization use cases where aforementioned software systems were leveraged by various stakeholders in the domain, in the period between 2014 and Q3 2019, highlighting the ways in which companies have implemented such systems to improve / optimize various supply chain-related processes of cell and advanced therapies.

An in-depth analysis of the cost saving potential across various processes of the cell and advanced therapies supply chain that can be brought about by the implementation of bespoke and integrated technological solutions / software systems.

A case study on COPs, featuring insights on their key functions and implementation strategies, while also considering their strategic position and connectivity with other adjacent systems within the cell and advanced therapies supply chain. In addition, it provides a brief discussion on the growing popularity of COPs on the social media platform, Twitter.

The USD 1.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the cell and advanced therapies supply chain management market has been analysed across the following segments:

Application area

Sample collection and processing

Manufacturing

Logistics

Patient identification and treatment follow-up

Type of software solution

Cell orchestration platform

Enterprise manufacturing system

Inventory management system

Laboratory information management system

Logistics management system

Patient management system

Quality management system

Mode of Deployment

Cloud-based solution

On-premises solution

Scale of Operation

Clinical

Commercial

End user

Biobank

Cell therapy lab / commercial organization

Hospital / medical center

Research institute

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

