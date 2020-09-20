Categories
Over 235 companies worldwide claim to offer contract manufacturing services for various types of biopharmaceutical drug / therapy products

Owing to the ever-increasing number of start-ups that are involved in R&D of novel biologics, there is an enormous opportunity for the CMOs in this domain. It is worth emphasizing that, since 2000, more than 115 new CMOs have been established in order to serve to the growing demand for novel biologics that have specific manufacturing requirements. The contemporary contract services market features a mix of large and small-sized CMOs and is characterized by multiple mergers and acquisitions as stakeholders strive to broaden their respective service portfolios.

This has enabled several CMOs to offer end-to-end services, ranging from drug development, including preliminary R&D, preclinical and clinical trials, to commercial scale production and regulatory filings

The USD 13.9 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Market has been analysed across the following segments:

Key Players:

Commonly Outsourced Business Operations

  • Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)
  • Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)

Types of Expression System

  • Mammalian
  • Microbial
  • Others

Company Size

  • Small
  • Mid-Sized
  • Large and Very Large

Scale of Operation

  • Preclinical
  • Clinical
  • Commercial

Key Geographical Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

The Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030. report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain: 

Market Key Players:

  • 3P Biopharmaceuticals
  • Abzena
  • Albany Molecular Research
  • BioVectra
  • BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim)
  • Celonic
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • ChemPartner
  • Cobra Biologics
  • CordenPharma
  • Cytovance Biologics
  • GE Healthcare
  • Goodwin Biotechnology
  • Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing
  • IDT Biologika
  • KBI BioPharma
  • Kemwell Biopharma
  • LFB Biomanufacturing
  • Meridian Life Science
  • Patheon
  • Pfizer CentreOne
  • PX’Therapeutics
  • Samsung BioLogics
  • Sanofi, CEPiA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Vetter Pharma International

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Competitive Landscape
  5. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in North America
  6. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in Europe
  7. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in Asia Pacific And the Rest of The World
  9. Case Study: Outsourcing of Biosimilars
  10. Case Study: Comparison of Small Molecule and Large Molecule Drugs / Therapies
  11. Case Study on In-House Manufacturing
  12. Collaborations
  13. Recent Developments
  14. Capacity Analysis
  15. Demand Analysis
  16. Market Forecast
  17. SWOT Analysis
  18. Future of The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market
  19. Survey Analysis
  20. Interview Transcripts
  21. Appendix 1: List of Non-Industry Players
  23. Appendix 3: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information, please click on the following link:

