Over 235 companies worldwide claim to offer contract manufacturing services for various types of biopharmaceutical drug / therapy products

Owing to the ever-increasing number of start-ups that are involved in R&D of novel biologics, there is an enormous opportunity for the CMOs in this domain. It is worth emphasizing that, since 2000, more than 115 new CMOs have been established in order to serve to the growing demand for novel biologics that have specific manufacturing requirements. The contemporary contract services market features a mix of large and small-sized CMOs and is characterized by multiple mergers and acquisitions as stakeholders strive to broaden their respective service portfolios.
This has enabled several CMOs to offer end-to-end services, ranging from drug development, including preliminary R&D, preclinical and clinical trials, to commercial scale production and regulatory filings
The USD 13.9 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Market has been analysed across the following segments:
Key Players:
Commonly Outsourced Business Operations
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)
- Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)
Types of Expression System
- Mammalian
- Microbial
- Others
Company Size
- Small
- Mid-Sized
- Large and Very Large
Scale of Operation
- Preclinical
- Clinical
- Commercial
Key Geographical Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Read Detailed Analysis: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/biopharma-contract-manufacturing-market-3rd-edition-2019-2030/250.html
The Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030. report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
Market Key Players:
- 3P Biopharmaceuticals
- Abzena
- Albany Molecular Research
- BioVectra
- BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim)
- Celonic
- Charles River Laboratories
- ChemPartner
- Cobra Biologics
- CordenPharma
- Cytovance Biologics
- GE Healthcare
- Goodwin Biotechnology
- Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing
- IDT Biologika
- KBI BioPharma
- Kemwell Biopharma
- LFB Biomanufacturing
- Meridian Life Science
- Patheon
- Pfizer CentreOne
- PX’Therapeutics
- Samsung BioLogics
- Sanofi, CEPiA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vetter Pharma International
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Competitive Landscape
- Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in North America
- Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in Europe
- Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in Asia Pacific And the Rest of The World
- Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in Asia Pacific And the Rest of The World
- Case Study: Outsourcing of Biosimilars
- Case Study: Comparison of Small Molecule and Large Molecule Drugs / Therapies
- Case Study on In-House Manufacturing
- Collaborations
- Recent Developments
- Capacity Analysis
- Demand Analysis
- Market Forecast
- SWOT Analysis
- Future of The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market
- Survey Analysis
- Interview Transcripts
- Appendix 1: List of Non-Industry Players
- Appendix 1: List of Non-Industry Players
- Appendix 3: List of Companies and Organizations
For more information, please click on the following link:
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/biopharma-contract-manufacturing-market-3rd-edition-2019-2030/250.html
About Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]
Contact Information
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415