Several companies worldwide claim to possess the required expertise and infrastructure to offer contract manufacturing services for a variety of antibody-based products

Although biopharmaceuticals offer significant profit margins and have been proven to be effective in treating a myriad of diseases, they are generally associated with high costs of development and complex manufacturing protocols; this is true for antibody-based products as well. Presently, there are a number of companies that claim to offer end-to-end solutions, ranging from antibody development to commercial production.

Further, prevalent trends suggest that sponsor companies are likely to continue relying on contract service providers for various aspects of antibody-based product development and manufacturing.

The USD 17 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market has been analysed across the following segments:

Type of Antibodies

Monoclonal Antibodies

Bispecific Antibodies

ADCs

Others

Company Size

Small

Mid-sized

Large / Very Large

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial

Type of expression system used

Mammalian

Microbial

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia and RoW

Read Detailed Analysis: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/antibody-cmo-market/295.html

The Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Market Key Players:

AGC Biologics

Aldevron

AMRI

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Emergent BioSolutions

Eurofins CDMO

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

KBI Biopharma

Lonza

Nitto Avecia Pharma Services

Novasep

Pierre Fabre

Samsung BioLogics

Synthon

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Market Landscape Company Competitive Analysis Company Profiles Case Study: Comparison of Small and Large Molecules (Biologics) Drugs / Therapies Benchmark Analysis Partnerships Recent Expansions Capacity Analysis Demand Analysis Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis SWOT Analysis Future of The Antibody CMO Market Interview Transcripts Appendix 1: List of Antibody Custom Manufacturers Appendix 2: Tabulated Data Appendix 3: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/antibody-cmo-market/295.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]