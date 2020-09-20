Categories
Several companies worldwide claim to possess the required expertise and infrastructure to offer contract manufacturing services for a variety of antibody-based products

Although biopharmaceuticals offer significant profit margins and have been proven to be effective in treating a myriad of diseases, they are generally associated with high costs of development and complex manufacturing protocols; this is true for antibody-based products as well. Presently, there are a number of companies that claim to offer end-to-end solutions, ranging from antibody development to commercial production.

Further, prevalent trends suggest that sponsor companies are likely to continue relying on contract service providers for various aspects of antibody-based product development and manufacturing.

The USD 17 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market has been analysed across the following segments:

Type of Antibodies

  • Monoclonal Antibodies
  • Bispecific Antibodies
  • ADCs
  • Others

Company Size

  • Small
  • Mid-sized
  • Large / Very Large

Scale of Operation

  • Preclinical / Clinical
  • Commercial

Type of expression system used

  • Mammalian
  • Microbial

Key geographical regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia and RoW

The Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain: 

Market Key Players:

  • AGC Biologics
  • Aldevron
  • AMRI
  • Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
  • Emergent BioSolutions
  • Eurofins CDMO
  • FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
  • KBI Biopharma
  • Lonza
  • Nitto Avecia Pharma Services
  • Novasep
  • Pierre Fabre
  • Samsung BioLogics
  • Synthon
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Market Landscape
  5. Company Competitive Analysis
  6. Company Profiles
  7. Case Study: Comparison of Small and Large Molecules (Biologics) Drugs / Therapies
  8. Benchmark Analysis
  9. Partnerships
  10. Recent Expansions
  11. Capacity Analysis
  12. Demand Analysis
  13. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
  14. SWOT Analysis
  15. Future of The Antibody CMO Market
  16. Interview Transcripts
  17. Appendix 1: List of Antibody Custom Manufacturers
  18. Appendix 2: Tabulated Data
  19. Appendix 3: List of Companies and Organizations

