Growing Adoption of Expected to Provide an Impetus to the Growth of the Automotive Heater Core Market 2018 to 2028

Assessment of the Global Automotive Heater Core Market

Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global Automotive Heater Core market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.

The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the Automotive Heater Core market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Critical Questions Answered

Key Takeaways from the Automotive Heater Core Market Report

Automotive Heater Core Market Segmentation

The report is split into different market segments to enable readers to understand the various aspects of the Automotive Heater Core market at the microscopic level. Different segments included in the presented report:

Potential Opportunity

Regulations on carbon dioxide emissions, caused by fossil fuel depletion and global warming, have led the automotive industry to perceive a paradigm shift from conventional IC engines toward environment-friendly vehicles such as hybrid and electric cars. Electric cars have been deemed as optimal solution for eco-friendly vehicles in light of their higher energy efficiency than their petrol- & diesel-driven counterparts.

However, amount of waste heat generated by power engines in electric vehicles is insufficient for the purpose of heating, which entails the need for additional equipment as a main heating source. Post-considerable amount of research conducted on seeking primary heating equipment for electric cars, including combustion heater and heat pumps, high-voltage PTC heaters have been proved as most realistic solution capable of attaining required heating efficiency, reliability, and capacity.

More research efforts are being dedicated to improving heating performance and efficiency of high-voltage PTC heaters, which contain PTC ceramics as heater cores, such as building closed-loop system and designing prototypes with general characteristics. These researches are likely to significantly contribute to optimization of designs related to high-voltage PTC heaters, which in turn will fuel their penetration in electric vehicles in the upcoming years.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

The growth projection of each segment and sub-segment is accurately represented in the report along with relevant figures, tables, and graphs.

