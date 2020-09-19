In Silico Drug Discovery Services Market is likely to be worth USD 124 million by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 15.6%, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on “In Silico / Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Services Market: Focus on Large Molecules (Antibodies, Proteins, Peptides, Nucleic Acid, Gene Therapy and Vectors), 2020-2030 (Including Structure Based Drug Discovery, Fragment Based Drug Discovery, Ligand Based Drug Discovery, Target Based Drug Discovery / Multi-Target Drug Design, Interface Based Drug Discovery, Approaches)” covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Over 90 firms are actively involved in providing in silico services for drug discovery of different types of biologics; of these, over 30 players claim to have the capabilities to offer services for all steps of discovery

Majority of the companies offer structure-based drug design focused on early stage drug discovery of a range of large molecules, including antibodies, proteins and peptides

Featuring the presence of small-mid sized firms, the in silico service provider landscape is well-distributed across various regions; these players have adopted various business models to cater to the evolving needs of the clients

Several players involved in this domain n are steadily expanding their capabilities in order to enhance their respective in silico-based service portfolios and maintain a competitive edge in this industry

The integration of novel computational techniques, such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based platforms, with in silico approaches is likely to revolutionize the overall drug discovery process

Service providers are adopting various business strategies in order to continue providing significant cost saving advantages, along with expediting discovery timelines and improving product success

Driven by the growing demand for effective therapeutics and increase in drug discovery efforts of various biologics across a wide range of therapeutic areas, the market is expected to witness sustained growth in future

In the long-term, the projected opportunity is anticipated to be well distributed across various geographies, type of sponsors and sizes of in silico service providers

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Drug Discovery and Development Timelines

Overview of In Silico Drug Discovery Tools Historical Evolution of the In Silico Approach Comparison of Traditional Drug Discovery Approaches and In Silico / Computer Aided Methods In Silico / Computed Aided Approaches for Drug Design and Development

Applications of In Silico Tools in the Drug Discovery Process Target Identification Chemoinformatics-based Tools Network-based Drug Discovery Computational Platforms and Interaction Repositories Target Validation Hit Generation High-Throughput Screening Fragment Based Screening Virtual Screening Hit-to-Lead Pharmacodynamics and Pharmacokinetics Modeling Other Novel Approaches Lead Optimization Pharmacophore Modeling Docking Structure Activity Relationships (SAR) / Quantitative Structure Activity Relationship (QSAR) Molecular Modeling Advantages of using In Silico Tools for Drug Discovery Operations Challenges Associated with Conducting In Silico Drug Discovery Operations In-house Anticipated Rise in Outsourcing In Silico Drug Discovery Operations Concluding Remarks



MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

In Silico Drug Discovery Services for Large Molecules: List of Industry Players Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters Analysis by Type of Business Model Analysis by Drug Discovery Steps Analysis by Type of Large Molecule Analysis by Type of Antibody Analysis by Type of Protein Analysis by Type of In Silico Approach Used Analysis by Types of In Silico Services Offered Analysis by Type of Clientele

In Silico Drug Discovery Services: List of Software / Technologies KEY INSIGHTS Chapter Overview

Logo Landscape: Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Company Size and Drug Discovery Steps

World Map Representation: Regional Analysis of Outsourcing Activity

Grid Representation: Analysis by Type of Large Molecule, In Silico Approach Used and Type of Clientele COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Key In Silico Service Providers Based in North America BioDuro Company Overview Funding and Investment Information In Silico-based Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook Peer Group Benchmark Comparison Creative Biostructure Company Overview Funding and Investment Information In Silico-based Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook Peer Group Benchmark Comparison GenScript Company Overview Funding and Investment Information In Silico-based Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook Peer Group Benchmark Comparison LakePharma Company Overview Funding and Investment Information In Silico-based Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook Peer Group Benchmark Comparison Leading Players Based in Europe Abzena Company Overview Funding and Investment Information In Silico-based Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook Peer Group Benchmark Comparison BioNTech Company Overview Funding and Investment Information Recent Developments and Future Outlook Peer Group Benchmark Comparison Sygnature Discovery Company Overview Funding and Investment Information In Silico-based Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook Peer Group Benchmark Comparison Leading Players Based in Asia-Pacific ChemPartner Company Overview In Silico-based Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook Peer Group Benchmark Comparison Sundia MediTech Company Overview Funding and Investment Information In Silico-based Service Portfolio Recent Development and Future Outlook Peer Group Benchmark Comparison Viva Biotech Company Overview Funding and Investment Information In Silico-based Service Portfolio Recent Development and Future Outlook Peer Group Benchmark Comparison



COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Key Parameters

Methodology

Company Competitiveness Analysis: In Silico Drug Discovery Service Providers in North America

Company Competitiveness Analysis: In Silico Drug Discovery Service Providers in Europe

Company Competitiveness Analysis: In Silico Drug Discovery Service Providers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World KEY OPPORTUNITY AREAS Chapter Overview

Key Assumptions and Parameters

Methodology

Antibodies Developer Landscape Number of Pipeline Molecules Affiliated Market Size and Growth Rate In Silico Service Providers for Antibodies: 3D Bubble Analysis Based on Number of Drug Discovery Steps, Strength of Service Portfolio and Company Size

Peptides Developer Landscape Number of Pipeline Molecules Affiliated Market Size and Growth Rate In Silico Service Providers for Peptides: 3D Bubble Analysis Based on Number of Drug Discovery Steps, Strength of Service Portfolio and Company Size

Proteins Developer Landscape Number of Pipeline Molecules Affiliated Market Size and Growth Rate In Silico Service Providers for Proteins: 3D Bubble Analysis Based on Number of Drug Discovery Steps, Strength of Service Portfolio and Company Size

Other Advanced Therapies

8.7.1 Developer Landscape

8.7.1.1 Number of Pipeline Molecules

8.7.1.2 Affiliated Market Size and Growth Rate

8.7.2. In Silico Service Providers for Vectors: 3D Bubble Analysis Based on Number of Drug Discovery Steps, Strength of Service Portfolio and Company Size

EMERGING BUSINESS MODELS AND STRATEGIES Chapter Overview

Key Assumptions and Methodology

In Silico Service Providers: Analysis by Number of Large Molecules and Drug Discovery Steps Covered Strategies for Short Term Success Strategies for Long Term Success

Concluding Remarks

CASE STUDY: COMPARISON OF DRUG DISCOVERY PROCESSES OF SMALL MOLECULES AND LARGE MOLECULES Chapter Overview Small Molecule and Large Molecule Drugs / Therapies Comparison of Key Specifications Comparison of Manufacturing Processes Comparison of Drug Discovery Processes Approaches to Improve Discovery Process of Large Molecules



For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/in-silico-drug-discovery/298.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]